Pirate group copied Spotify's music library: company investigates incident

Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3014 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 7286 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 8612 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 8432 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 8284 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 6346 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 14431 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 31993 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 45378 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 49059 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 31622 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 34059 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 31171 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 13170 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 15043 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 5330 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 47320 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 69594 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 103668 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 140794 views
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 15078 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 13197 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 28355 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 29393 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 41099 views
Pirate group copied Spotify's music library: company investigates incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The pirate activist group Anna's Archive has extracted and published metadata from Spotify, including 256 million lines of track metadata and 86 million audio files. Spotify is investigating the incident, confirming unauthorized access to public metadata and DRM circumvention to access some audio files.

Pirate group copied Spotify's music library: company investigates incident

A pirate activist group has extracted and published metadata from Spotify, according to a blog post on the open-source search engine Anna's Archive, UNN reports, citing Billboard.

The report claims the extraction contains 256 million lines of track metadata and 86 million audio files, which will be distributed across P2P networks via mass torrents totaling approximately 300 terabytes. As of Sunday (December 21), the report stated that only metadata, not music files, had been published.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, a Spotify spokesperson noted: "An investigation into unauthorized access revealed that a third party extracted public metadata and used illicit tactics to bypass DRM to access some of the platform's audio files."

"We are actively investigating the incident," Spotify notes.

Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion12.03.25, 13:33 • 13002 views

Additionally

Reactions to the initial Anna's Archive report, such as one circulated via a LinkedIn post by Yoav Zimmerman, CEO/co-founder of Third Chair — a startup that uses AI to create legal tools for media companies — theorized: "theoretically, anyone can now create their own free version of Spotify (all music up to 2025) with enough storage and a personal media streaming server like Plex. The only real obstacles are copyright law and fear of enforcement."

The total number of Spotify audio files exceeds the number stated by Anna's Archive. Nevertheless, Zimmerman's comment indicates that the incident could potentially overshadow the largest previously available open music archive, MusicBrainz, which contains about five million unique tracks.

Anna's Archive, which typically focuses on books and documents, stated that the project is part of its mission to "preserve human knowledge and culture," and described the Spotify "collection" as an attempt to "create a music archive primarily aimed at preservation."

The post added: "Of course, Spotify doesn't have all the music in the world, but it's a great start."

Lossless Sound Perfection: Spotify Finally Plans to Release Higher Quality Audio19.06.25, 12:11 • 2633 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Spotify