Lossless Sound Perfection: Spotify Finally Plans to Release Higher Quality Audio

Following numerous leaks and hints from Spotify executives, the long-awaited "lossless" service is finally nearing its launch.

It has been four years since Spotify announced a new subscription plan offering lossless audio. Many users, passionate about music and sound quality, have been eagerly awaiting this new feature. Recently added links in the music app's code suggest that the lossless service is at least under development for now. But judging by the hints, it may be close to launching.

According to technologist and reverse engineer Chris Messina, a number of "lossless" references appeared in a build of the Spotify desktop app on Wednesday.

What is lossless audio?

Lossless is a class of data compression algorithms without quality loss.

A "lossless" audio format retains all the original details of the recording, ensuring superior sound quality.

For music lovers, this means hearing tracks as they were recorded – with all the richness and depth the artists intended to convey.

What Spotify is introducing in the context of Lossless

These are "reference cards" that supposedly inform the end-user about what the lossless tier offers.

For example, one card reads:

Lossless music, now premium," while another describes it as "Spotify's best sound quality for music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz resolution.

Important: some of these warn users that certain songs are not available in lossless format or that their device has a poor connection, which may affect playback.

Another card notes that lossless music is "best enjoyed on Spotify Connect-compatible devices and/or wired devices."

