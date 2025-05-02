The Spotify app for iPhone now lets you pay the way you want

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10234 views



Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19793 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23180 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18073 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30505 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68402 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 139008 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121190 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128792 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127930 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2396 views


Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23180 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32365 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124734 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221938 views
GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2172 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5594 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27804 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31946 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31061 views
The Spotify app for iPhone now lets you pay the way you want

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Apple has allowed Spotify to post links to external payments for US users. This will allow Spotify to avoid Apple's 30% commission and offer lower prices.



Apple has approved an update to the Spotify app for iPhone that allows US users to receive direct links to pay for the app on an external website without restrictions. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

The updated version (9.0.40) is already available in the App Store.

Apple has approved an update to the US Spotify app, which is a victory for consumers, performers, creators and authors. This will finally allow us to freely display clear pricing information and purchase links, promoting transparency and choice for consumers in the US. Now we can offer consumers lower prices, more control and easier access to Spotify 

– said Spotify spokeswoman Jin Moran The Verge.

The new version contains detailed information about subscription rates and makes it possible to pay them directly on the Spotify website, where transactions will not be subject to Apple's 30% service fee for payments in applications.

According to a Spotify spokeswoman, it may take some time for the new options to appear on every phone.

Reason

Previously, Apple imposed strict restrictions on how developers could promote their apps and prohibited linking to external payment pages. Not only buttons for going to a third-party resource, but also any mention of lower prices outside the application were prohibited. The App Store charged a 27% fee for external payments. According to the publication, Apple was forced to change its rules regarding external payments after the decision in the case against Epic Games.

This week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to abolish all fees, design restrictions and the ban on external payments.

Spotify has long been one of the most vocal critics of Apple's payment policy, and according to Moran, the "outrageous" external payment policy "contradicts the court's efforts to ensure greater competition and choice for users.

- the publication says.

Patreon has also announced its intention to release an update that will allow external payments, while Epic is preparing its own alternative payment processing system with lower fees than Apple.

Apple has estimated that tariffs will cost it at least $900 million this quarter02.05.25, 09:00 • 1788 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Tim Cook
Spotify
Apple Inc.
