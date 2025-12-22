Holidays are approaching: over 600 cars and 90 buses are queuing at the border with Poland

$42.250.09
10:46 AM • 1186 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 2532 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 2778 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 3440 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 3536 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 12557 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 29048 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 42425 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 46181 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 51990 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 22187 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 20768 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 26653 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 29037 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 26163 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 30 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 42330 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 64799 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 98716 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 135861 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Denys Shmyhal
Alexander Stubb
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Zhytomyr Oblast
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 11544 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 10814 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 26153 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 27316 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 39106 views
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
Fox News
Starlink

Holidays are approaching: over 600 cars and 90 buses are queuing at the border with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On the eve of the holidays, there is a significant increase in passenger and transport traffic at the border with Ukraine. In one day, 15,000 more people entered Ukraine than left.

Holidays are approaching: over 600 cars and 90 buses are queuing at the border with Poland

With the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, passenger and transport traffic at the border has significantly increased. Over the past day, almost 15,000 more people entered Ukraine than left. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also added that the longest queues are at the border with Poland, UNN reports.

Over the past day, border guards processed almost 155,000 people and 28,500 vehicles at checkpoints on the border with European Union countries and Moldova. At the same time, almost 15,000 more people entered Ukraine than left.

- the report says.

Border guards noted that due to the increase in passenger traffic, which is associated with the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, queues are forming in certain areas for both exit from Ukraine and entry.

To avoid discomfort when crossing the border, we recommend tracking the congestion of checkpoints in advance and, if possible, choosing directions with less traffic.

- emphasized the State Border Guard Service.

Let's add

As of 1:00 PM, the longest queues are recorded at the border with Poland, where more than 600 cars and 90 buses are waiting. At the border with Hungary, more than 100 cars are in queues. At the border with Slovakia - more than 30 cars, and at the border with Romania - 10.

Passenger and transport flows increased on the border with Moldova after the resumption of traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway22.12.25, 12:37 • 1028 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
New Year
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland