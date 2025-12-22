Holidays are approaching: over 600 cars and 90 buses are queuing at the border with Poland

With the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, passenger and transport traffic at the border has significantly increased. Over the past day, almost 15,000 more people entered Ukraine than left. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also added that the longest queues are at the border with Poland, UNN reports.

Over the past day, border guards processed almost 155,000 people and 28,500 vehicles at checkpoints on the border with European Union countries and Moldova. At the same time, almost 15,000 more people entered Ukraine than left. - the report says.

Border guards noted that due to the increase in passenger traffic, which is associated with the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, queues are forming in certain areas for both exit from Ukraine and entry.

To avoid discomfort when crossing the border, we recommend tracking the congestion of checkpoints in advance and, if possible, choosing directions with less traffic. - emphasized the State Border Guard Service.

As of 1:00 PM, the longest queues are recorded at the border with Poland, where more than 600 cars and 90 buses are waiting. At the border with Hungary, more than 100 cars are in queues. At the border with Slovakia - more than 30 cars, and at the border with Romania - 10.

Passenger and transport flows increased on the border with Moldova after the resumption of traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway