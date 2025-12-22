Passenger and transport flows increased on the border with Moldova after the resumption of traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway

Checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border in Odesa region operated continuously, despite traffic complications after the Russian attack on the bridge near Mayaky. After traffic resumed on the Odesa-Reni highway, border guards recorded an increase in passenger and vehicle traffic. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, not a single checkpoint on the border with Moldova stopped working. Citizens were processed in both directions - both for exit from Ukraine and for entry.

Citizens were processed in both directions - both for exit from Ukraine and for entry. At the moment when Russia struck the bridge near the settlement of Mayaky, which made traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway virtually impossible for people traveling from Odesa to the border and in the opposite direction, it was difficult even, in general, to get to the checkpoints or to drive from the checkpoints towards Odesa as the final destination of their trip. - reported the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

During this period, border guards informed citizens, particularly those traveling from Moldova to Ukraine, that further travel in the direction of Odesa would be impossible, and offered alternative routes.

At that time, we informed citizens, especially those who were traveling from Moldova towards the country, that it would be impossible to travel further towards Odesa and offered alternative routes. Although the route is not short, it was still possible to do so through alternative checkpoints - on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia or Chernivtsi regions. And for some time we even saw an increase in vehicles, particularly at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi checkpoint for entry into Ukraine. - Demchenko emphasized.

And added:

"From the moment it was noted that traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway resumed, and in fact, throughout yesterday, we have seen an increase in passenger and vehicle traffic at all checkpoints in the south of Odesa region. And again, we are ready to ensure the processing of citizens in both directions as before."

Recall

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy strikes, which made passage impossible; as an alternative, a pontoon crossing was deployed. Employees of the Restoration Agency are working to restore the bridge, despite constant air raid alerts.