Compensation for car insurance for veterans in Diia: over 2000 applications for UAH 4 million already submitted

More than 2,000 applications for over UAH 4 million have already been submitted for car insurance compensation for veterans in Diia. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the new service in Diia was launched today. Now veterans with the status of combatants or persons with disabilities due to the war can receive compensation for funds paid for a preferential car insurance contract.

Use car insurance compensation if:

🔹 you have a veteran's ID (combatant or disabled veteran) in the Diia application;

🔹 the contract was issued after January 1, 2025, using the benefit;

🔹 the car's engine volume is up to 2,500 cm³ (or electric up to 100 kW);

🔹 the car is used for personal needs (not for transportation / taxi).

Everything works simply, quickly and without paper — as in the video - Fedorov summarized.

