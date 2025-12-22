Compensation for car insurance for veterans in Diia: over 2000 applications for UAH 4 million already submitted

$42.250.09
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 4294 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 7628 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 11655 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 11915 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 11032 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 10710 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 7876 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
December 22, 07:25 AM • 15380 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 33160 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 34425 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 16829 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 18924 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 14807 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 10051 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 10114 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 50599 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 72744 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 106944 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 144122 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 18996 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 16910 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 29884 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 30845 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 42497 views
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Fox News

Compensation for car insurance for veterans in Diia: over 2000 applications for UAH 4 million already submitted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Over 2000 veterans have already applied for car insurance compensation in Diia for a total of over UAH 4 million. The service is available to combatants and persons with disabilities due to war who concluded a contract after January 1, 2025.

Compensation for car insurance for veterans in Diia: over 2000 applications for UAH 4 million already submitted

More than 2,000 applications for over UAH 4 million have already been submitted for car insurance compensation for veterans in Diia. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Car insurance compensation for veterans launched in Diia — over 2,000 applications for over UAH 4 million already submitted

- Fedorov reported.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the new service in Diia was launched today. Now veterans with the status of combatants or persons with disabilities due to the war can receive compensation for funds paid for a preferential car insurance contract.

Use car insurance compensation if:

🔹 you have a veteran's ID (combatant or disabled veteran) in the Diia application;

🔹 the contract was issued after January 1, 2025, using the benefit;

🔹 the car's engine volume is up to 2,500 cm³ (or electric up to 100 kW);

🔹 the car is used for personal needs (not for transportation / taxi).

Everything works simply, quickly and without paper — as in the video

-  Fedorov summarized.

In "Diia", veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now receive compensation for car insurance22.12.25, 10:22 • 2432 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov