In "Diia", veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now receive compensation for car insurance

A new service for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appeared in the "Diia" application - car insurance compensation. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", writes UNN.

How does it work?

50% of the car insurance cost is compensated by the insurance company, and the other half by the state. The policy becomes absolutely free, and its compensation processing is as simple and fast as possible.

Who can use it?

You can apply if:

1. You have a veteran's ID (combatant or disabled war veteran) in the Diia application.

2. The contract was concluded after January 1, 2025, using the benefit.

3. The car's engine volume is up to 2500 cm³ (or electric up to 100 kW).

4. The car is used for personal needs (not for transportation/taxi).

How to get compensation in Diia?

Update and go to Diia → Services → Veteran PRO.

Select Car Insurance Compensation.

Specify the preferential contract (it will be pulled up automatically).

Select Diia.Card for crediting funds (or open it in one of the partner banks).

AI consultant processed 90% of requests in Diia without operator involvement