Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 17651 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 31503 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 35718 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 43268 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 39832 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49212 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72732 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 88284 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45870 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
In "Diia", veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now receive compensation for car insurance

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

A new service has been launched in the "Diia" application for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allows them to receive compensation for car insurance. 50% of the cost is compensated by the insurance company, and the rest by the state, making the policy free.

In "Diia", veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now receive compensation for car insurance

A new service for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appeared in the "Diia" application - car insurance compensation. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", writes UNN.

How does it work?

50% of the car insurance cost is compensated by the insurance company, and the other half by the state. The policy becomes absolutely free, and its compensation processing is as simple and fast as possible.

Who can use it?

You can apply if:

1. You have a veteran's ID (combatant or disabled war veteran) in the Diia application.

2. The contract was concluded after January 1, 2025, using the benefit.

3. The car's engine volume is up to 2500 cm³ (or electric up to 100 kW).

4. The car is used for personal needs (not for transportation/taxi).

How to get compensation in Diia?

Update and go to Diia → Services → Veteran PRO.

Select Car Insurance Compensation.

Specify the preferential contract (it will be pulled up automatically).

Select Diia.Card for crediting funds (or open it in one of the partner banks).

Olga Rozgon

