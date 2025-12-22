Up to over 7 hours: train delays continue after enemy drone attack - Ukrzaliznytsia

Train delays continue after an enemy drone attack on the railway near Korosten in Zhytomyr region, with one delay exceeding 7 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to UZ, "a number of passenger trains continue to run on a bypass route, and therefore - with a delay relative to the standard schedule":

No. 45/46 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod (+7:24);

No. 19/20 Kholm — Kyiv (+3:10);

No. 67/68 Warsaw — Kyiv (+3:10);

No. 715/716 Przemyśl — Kyiv (+3:02);

No. 27/28 Chop — Kyiv (+2:20);

No. 749/750 Kyiv — Vienna (+2:07);

No. 351/352 Chisinau — Kyiv (+2:05);

No. 63/64 Kharkiv — Przemyśl (+2:04);

No. 111/112 Izium — Lviv (+2:04);

No. 107/108 Solotvyno — Kyiv (+2:00);

No. 773/774 Zhmerynka — Konotop (+2:00);

No. 705/706 Przemyśl — Kyiv (+1:30).

"Restoration work involving all necessary equipment and services is ongoing near Korosten. We are also monitoring the condition of our locomotive crew, who were injured as a result of the locomotive being hit by an enemy UAV, followed by a derailment. There is no threat to the lives of our people," UZ reported.

The railway workers also reported and thanked the Shepetivka City Council for "the promptly provided assistance with transferring some passengers to Korosten by buses: speed on a frosty morning matters."

