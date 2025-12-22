Up to over 7 hours: train delays continue after enemy drone attack - Ukrzaliznytsia

$42.250.09
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1338 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 4052 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 5586 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 5522 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 5826 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 5002 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 13546 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 30793 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 44139 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 47854 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 23288 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 29188 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 31578 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 28688 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12880 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 2330 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 44898 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 67261 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 101271 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 138401 views
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 13036 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 12071 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 27307 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 28399 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 40143 views
