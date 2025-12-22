Four Ukrzaliznytsia employees injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr region - SES
Kyiv • UNN
Four Ukrzaliznytsia employees were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the Zhytomyr region. Restoration work on the railway infrastructure is underway, and train traffic will be restored.
In the Zhytomyr region, after a Russian attack, damage to railway infrastructure was recorded, and 4 employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were injured, reported on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, in the Zhytomyr region, as a result of a Russian drone attack on energy and transport infrastructure facilities in the region, "4 employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were injured."
"Restoration work is underway in the Zhytomyr region, where damage to railway infrastructure has been recorded. Two machinists were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," Kuleba also reported.
"An accident occurred on the railway tracks. Rescuers evacuated the injured from the damaged locomotives and handed them over to ambulance medics. SES sappers inspected the area for the presence of explosive ordnance. All fires have been extinguished, and restoration work is ongoing," the State Emergency Service stated and showed the consequences.
According to Kuleba, "specialists are working on site. Ukrzaliznytsia is taking all necessary actions to restore the section as soon as possible and return train traffic to schedule."