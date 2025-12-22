Four Ukrzaliznytsia employees injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr region - SES

$42.250.09
49.470.12
uken
07:25 AM • 5428 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 18454 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 32263 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 36439 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 43861 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 40144 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49523 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72842 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 88980 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45926 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.1m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 13658 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 11801 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 17666 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 19943 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 17123 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 32551 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 55202 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 88980 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 126214 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 94680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Tim Walz
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 2854 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 2716 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 22019 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 23437 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 35391 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Sukhoi Su-30

Four Ukrzaliznytsia employees injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr region - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Four Ukrzaliznytsia employees were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the Zhytomyr region. Restoration work on the railway infrastructure is underway, and train traffic will be restored.

Four Ukrzaliznytsia employees injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr region - SES

In the Zhytomyr region, after a Russian attack, damage to railway infrastructure was recorded, and 4 employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were injured, reported on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Zhytomyr region, as a result of a Russian drone attack on energy and transport infrastructure facilities in the region, "4 employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were injured."

"Restoration work is underway in the Zhytomyr region, where damage to railway infrastructure has been recorded. Two machinists were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," Kuleba also reported.

"An accident occurred on the railway tracks. Rescuers evacuated the injured from the damaged locomotives and handed them over to ambulance medics. SES sappers inspected the area for the presence of explosive ordnance. All fires have been extinguished, and restoration work is ongoing," the State Emergency Service stated and showed the consequences.

Freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia22.12.25, 08:45 • 1974 views

According to Kuleba, "specialists are working on site. Ukrzaliznytsia is taking all necessary actions to restore the section as soon as possible and return train traffic to schedule."

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine