Freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia

Regarding the cause of the freight train derailment on the railway near Korosten in Zhytomyr region, investigative actions are underway, but it was previously hit as a result of detonation - probably by a Shahed-type drone, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Regarding the causes: investigative actions are ongoing. More details will be provided by law enforcement and special services. Preliminary: the freight train was hit as a result of detonation - probably by a Shahed-type UAV. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is noted that restoration work has already begun. Specialists and recovery trains are working on site. All circumstances of the incident are also being investigated jointly with law enforcement agencies.

Addition

A freight train derailed near Korosten. Among the passengers, there were no injuries (one female passenger, however, has a glass cut - assistance was provided on site). The freight train crew, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized. There is an impact on train traffic, delays are expected from 3 hours.

Freight train derailed in Zhytomyr region, several routes changed - Ukrzaliznytsia