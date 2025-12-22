Freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 3798 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 16796 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 30729 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 34969 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 42674 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 39568 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 48963 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72662 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 87560 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45838 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.3m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 12015 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $438002:28 AM • 9914 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 15797 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 18031 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 15250 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 31153 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 53805 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 87573 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 124841 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 93382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zhytomyr Oblast
Korosten
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 1030 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 1332 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 21463 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 22928 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 34915 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Film
Social network

Freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

A freight train derailed near Korosten due to the detonation of what was probably a Shahed drone. Two crew members were hospitalized, passengers were not injured, but train traffic is delayed.

Freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia

Regarding the cause of the freight train derailment on the railway near Korosten in Zhytomyr region, investigative actions are underway, but it was previously hit as a result of detonation - probably by a Shahed-type drone, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Regarding the causes: investigative actions are ongoing. More details will be provided by law enforcement and special services. Preliminary: the freight train was hit as a result of detonation - probably by a Shahed-type UAV.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is noted that restoration work has already begun. Specialists and recovery trains are working on site. All circumstances of the incident are also being investigated jointly with law enforcement agencies.

Addition

A freight train derailed near Korosten. Among the passengers, there were no injuries (one female passenger, however, has a glass cut - assistance was provided on site). The freight train crew, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized. There is an impact on train traffic, delays are expected from 3 hours.

Freight train derailed in Zhytomyr region, several routes changed - Ukrzaliznytsia22.12.25, 06:29 • 3802 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Korosten