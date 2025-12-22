$42.340.00
Freight train derailed in Zhytomyr region, several routes changed - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

In the Zhytomyr region, a freight train derailed, damaging the track and causing an emergency situation with passenger train No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod. The driver and assistant driver of the freight train, as well as one female passenger, were injured.

Freight train derailed in Zhytomyr region, several routes changed - Ukrzaliznytsia

A serious railway accident occurred in Zhytomyr region near Korosten: due to the derailment of freight cars, an adjacent track was damaged, which led to an emergency situation with passenger train No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod. The locomotive of the passenger train also derailed during emergency braking. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

Among the passengers, there were no serious injuries, only one woman sustained a minor cut from glass. However, railway workers suffered more serious injuries.

The crew of the freight train, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized, our colleagues are nearby – Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Massive delays and route changes

Due to the blocking of the section, westbound trains and international routes from Poland have been rerouted via Shepetivka, Koziatyn, and Fastiv. Delays are from 3 hours.

Trains that changed their route:

  • To Kyiv: No. 92 (Lviv), No. 30 (Uzhhorod), No. 8/150 (Chernivtsi), No. 52 (Przemyśl), No. 68/20 (Warsaw, Kholm), No. 108 (Solotvyno).
    • To other regions: No. 1/123 Kharkiv – Ivano-Frankivsk, No. 44/50 Ivano-Frankivsk – Cherkasy.
      • Train No. 98 Kovel – Kyiv will run through Zhytomyr with a shorter delay.

        For passengers traveling to Korosten, suburban shuttles have been organized from Shepetivka station. Repair crews are working to restore the damaged section.

        Stepan Haftko

        Society
        Chisinau
        Zhytomyr Oblast
        Fastiv
        Ukrainian Railways
        Korosten
        Warsaw
        Kovel
        Uzhhorod
        Chernivtsi
        Ivano-Frankivsk
        Cherkasy
        Lviv
        Odesa
        Kyiv
        Kharkiv
        Poland