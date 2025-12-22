Freight train derailed in Zhytomyr region, several routes changed - Ukrzaliznytsia

A serious railway accident occurred in Zhytomyr region near Korosten: due to the derailment of freight cars, an adjacent track was damaged, which led to an emergency situation with passenger train No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod. The locomotive of the passenger train also derailed during emergency braking. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

Among the passengers, there were no serious injuries, only one woman sustained a minor cut from glass. However, railway workers suffered more serious injuries.

The crew of the freight train, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized, our colleagues are nearby – Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Massive delays and route changes

Due to the blocking of the section, westbound trains and international routes from Poland have been rerouted via Shepetivka, Koziatyn, and Fastiv. Delays are from 3 hours.

Trains that changed their route:

To Kyiv: No. 92 (Lviv), No. 30 (Uzhhorod), No. 8/150 (Chernivtsi), No. 52 (Przemyśl), No. 68/20 (Warsaw, Kholm), No. 108 (Solotvyno).

To other regions: No. 1/123 Kharkiv – Ivano-Frankivsk, No. 44/50 Ivano-Frankivsk – Cherkasy.

Train No. 98 Kovel – Kyiv will run through Zhytomyr with a shorter delay.

For passengers traveling to Korosten, suburban shuttles have been organized from Shepetivka station. Repair crews are working to restore the damaged section.

Ukrzaliznytsia assigns an additional group of carriages to Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv