Freight train derailed in Zhytomyr region, several routes changed - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
In the Zhytomyr region, a freight train derailed, damaging the track and causing an emergency situation with passenger train No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod. The driver and assistant driver of the freight train, as well as one female passenger, were injured.
A serious railway accident occurred in Zhytomyr region near Korosten: due to the derailment of freight cars, an adjacent track was damaged, which led to an emergency situation with passenger train No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod. The locomotive of the passenger train also derailed during emergency braking. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.
Details
Among the passengers, there were no serious injuries, only one woman sustained a minor cut from glass. However, railway workers suffered more serious injuries.
The crew of the freight train, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized, our colleagues are nearby – Ukrzaliznytsia reported.
Massive delays and route changes
Due to the blocking of the section, westbound trains and international routes from Poland have been rerouted via Shepetivka, Koziatyn, and Fastiv. Delays are from 3 hours.
Trains that changed their route:
- To Kyiv: No. 92 (Lviv), No. 30 (Uzhhorod), No. 8/150 (Chernivtsi), No. 52 (Przemyśl), No. 68/20 (Warsaw, Kholm), No. 108 (Solotvyno).
- To other regions: No. 1/123 Kharkiv – Ivano-Frankivsk, No. 44/50 Ivano-Frankivsk – Cherkasy.
- Train No. 98 Kovel – Kyiv will run through Zhytomyr with a shorter delay.
For passengers traveling to Korosten, suburban shuttles have been organized from Shepetivka station. Repair crews are working to restore the damaged section.
