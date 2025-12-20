Ukrzaliznytsia assigns an additional group of carriages to Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Today, December 20, tickets for an additional group of carriages to Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv will go on sale throughout the day. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia is assigning an additional group of carriages to Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv. Tickets will go on sale today for dates starting from December 20. This was Ukrzaliznytsia's prompt response to the complications of crossing the Moldovan border by other modes of transport. - the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the company continues to monitor the situation and will increase the capacity of its connections with Chisinau if necessary, so that residents of both countries can freely travel between Moldova and Ukraine.

Recall

Odesa has been living without electricity, and in some places without water, for a week. The State Emergency Service called this period "a week of invincibility" and showed how the city is holding up.

Citizens traveling to Ukraine in the direction of Odesa are informed about restrictions and redirected to alternative routes.

The government is promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike on the key bridge between Odesa and Izmail, establishing alternative communication routes, and coordinating the actions of all services. The region is provided with resources, transport services are being adapted, and business operations are being supported.