Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 1358 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 1726 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 2374 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 2698 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 12084 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 28088 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 41500 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 45290 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 51210 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Unjustified timber purchase for UAH 1.6 million: former director of "Lymansky Leskhoz" served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The former director of "Lymansky Forestry" has been served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of office. In 2023–2024, the forestry enterprise purchased 3,000 cubic meters of timber without production necessity, overpaying more than UAH 1.6 million in state funds.

Unjustified timber purchase for UAH 1.6 million: former director of "Lymansky Leskhoz" served with notice of suspicion

Donetsk prosecutor's office reported suspicion to the former director of the forestry enterprise for unjustified purchase of timber, which caused the state more than UAH 1.6 million in damages. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former director of the state enterprise "Lymanske Forestry" was notified of suspicion of abuse of official position (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

The investigation established that in 2023–2024, the forestry enterprise, without production need, concluded contracts for the purchase of 3 thousand cubic meters of timber, despite existing own reserves. The cost, including delivery and unloading, significantly exceeded the average market price.

As a result, more than UAH 1.6 million of state funds were unjustifiably transferred to the supplier.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the Government of Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber, introducing a zero quota until the end of the year. This decision is aimed at meeting the needs of the population and enterprises in winter, as well as supporting the environment.

Demanded over $1,000: for lifting the arrest of timber: HACC reviewed the verdict of a judge from Zakarpattia18.12.25, 15:41 • 3137 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine