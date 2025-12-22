Unjustified timber purchase for UAH 1.6 million: former director of "Lymansky Leskhoz" served with notice of suspicion

Donetsk prosecutor's office reported suspicion to the former director of the forestry enterprise for unjustified purchase of timber, which caused the state more than UAH 1.6 million in damages. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former director of the state enterprise "Lymanske Forestry" was notified of suspicion of abuse of official position (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

The investigation established that in 2023–2024, the forestry enterprise, without production need, concluded contracts for the purchase of 3 thousand cubic meters of timber, despite existing own reserves. The cost, including delivery and unloading, significantly exceeded the average market price.

As a result, more than UAH 1.6 million of state funds were unjustifiably transferred to the supplier.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the Government of Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber, introducing a zero quota until the end of the year. This decision is aimed at meeting the needs of the population and enterprises in winter, as well as supporting the environment.

