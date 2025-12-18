Demanded over $1,000: for lifting the arrest of timber: HACC reviewed the verdict of a judge from Zakarpattia

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine changed the pre-trial detention measure applied to a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast, who is suspected of soliciting and receiving undue benefits. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The court partially satisfied the prosecutor's appeal against the HACC's decision of December 12, 2025, and changed the pre-trial detention measure in terms of the bail amount, increasing it from 1 to 4 million hryvnias. In other respects, the investigating judge's ruling remained unchanged.

As noted by the SAP, the ruling takes legal effect from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to appeal.

Context

In early December 2025, law enforcement officers exposed a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. He is suspected of extorting 1,300 US dollars for lifting the arrest of 20 cubic meters of timber.

Subsequently, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the SAP prosecutor's petition regarding the defendant in this case.

Recall

The SBI reported suspicion to the acting director of the state enterprise "Enterprise of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (No. 98)" for extorting 10% "kickbacks."