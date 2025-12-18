Demanded over $1,000: for lifting the arrest of timber: HACC reviewed the verdict of a judge from Zakarpattia

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12126 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22170 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20902 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38211 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29942 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17532 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18387 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13872 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28423 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11630 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
93%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4656 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4038 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9680 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7368 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4566 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38211 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28423 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37632 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33482 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59406 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7370 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61456 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43255 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41313 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47498 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

Demanded over $1,000: for lifting the arrest of timber: HACC reviewed the verdict of a judge from Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2914 views

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC changed the pre-trial detention measure for a judge from Zakarpattia, increasing the bail amount to UAH 4 million. He is suspected of demanding $1,300 for lifting the arrest of timber.

Demanded over $1,000: for lifting the arrest of timber: HACC reviewed the verdict of a judge from Zakarpattia

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine changed the pre-trial detention measure applied to a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast, who is suspected of soliciting and receiving undue benefits. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The court partially satisfied the prosecutor's appeal against the HACC's decision of December 12, 2025, and changed the pre-trial detention measure in terms of the bail amount, increasing it from 1 to 4 million hryvnias. In other respects, the investigating judge's ruling remained unchanged.

As noted by the SAP, the ruling takes legal effect from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to appeal.

Context

In early December 2025, law enforcement officers exposed a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. He is suspected of extorting 1,300 US dollars for lifting the arrest of 20 cubic meters of timber.

Subsequently, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the SAP prosecutor's petition regarding the defendant in this case.

Recall

The SBI reported suspicion to the acting director of the state enterprise "Enterprise of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (No. 98)" for extorting 10% "kickbacks."

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine