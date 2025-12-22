Ukrainian banks issued UAH 1.6 billion in mortgage loans in October - NBU study

Ukrainian banks issued 809 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.6 billion in October 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

According to the monthly Survey of Banks on Mortgage Lending, 486 loans for UAH 972 million were provided on the primary real estate market. Of these, 138 for UAH 257 million were secured by property rights to future real estate.

In addition, 323 loans for UAH 632 million were provided on the secondary real estate market. At the same time, the weighted average effective rate was 8.2% per annum on the primary market and 9.4% on the secondary market, and the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans decreased to 11%.

In regional terms, the largest number of mortgage loans in October were issued:

in Kyiv region (309 agreements for a total of UAH 638 million, or 40% of the total volume);

in the city of Kyiv (155 agreements for UAH 348 million);

in Ivano-Frankivsk region (44 agreements for UAH 77 million);

in Lviv region (35 agreements for UAH 73 million);

in Vinnytsia region (35 agreements for UAH 64 million).

Recall

Deputy Head of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaichuk stated that in 2026-2027, economic growth within 3-3.5% of GDP can be expected.