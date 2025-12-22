Ukrainian banks issued UAH 1.6 billion in mortgage loans in October - NBU study

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 2520 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 6404 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 7798 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 7652 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 7628 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 5958 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 14136 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 31519 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 44881 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 48577 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
78%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 24805 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 30827 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 33246 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 30354 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 14321 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 4600 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 46550 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 68844 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 102872 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 140000 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 14406 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 12780 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 27995 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 29057 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 40777 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
Fox News

Ukrainian banks issued UAH 1.6 billion in mortgage loans in October - NBU study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In October 2025, Ukrainian banks issued 809 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.6 billion. Of these, 486 loans for UAH 972 million were provided in the primary real estate market, and 323 loans for UAH 632 million were provided in the secondary market.

Ukrainian banks issued UAH 1.6 billion in mortgage loans in October - NBU study

Ukrainian banks issued 809 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.6 billion in October 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

According to the monthly Survey of Banks on Mortgage Lending, 486 loans for UAH 972 million were provided on the primary real estate market. Of these, 138 for UAH 257 million were secured by property rights to future real estate.

In addition, 323 loans for UAH 632 million were provided on the secondary real estate market. At the same time, the weighted average effective rate was 8.2% per annum on the primary market and 9.4% on the secondary market, and the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans decreased to 11%.

In regional terms, the largest number of mortgage loans in October were issued:

  • in Kyiv region (309 agreements for a total of UAH 638 million, or 40% of the total volume);
    • in the city of Kyiv (155 agreements for UAH 348 million);
      • in Ivano-Frankivsk region (44 agreements for UAH 77 million);
        • in Lviv region (35 agreements for UAH 73 million);
          • in Vinnytsia region (35 agreements for UAH 64 million).

            Recall

            Deputy Head of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaichuk stated that in 2026-2027, economic growth within 3-3.5% of GDP can be expected.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            EconomyFinance
            Real estate
            Lviv Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            National Bank of Ukraine
            Kyiv