Russians turn Ukrainians into a tool of propaganda and a "human shield" - Trehubov on the abduction from Hrabovske

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, stated that the forced removal of about 50 residents of the village of Hrabovske, Sumy region, is a planned provocation. The occupiers use civilians as a "human shield" for manipulation on the battlefield and in the information space.

Russians turn Ukrainians into a tool of propaganda and a "human shield" - Trehubov on the abduction from Hrabovske

The forced removal of about 50 residents of Hrabovske village, Sumy region, is not part of a large-scale offensive, but has the character of a planned provocation. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group. According to him, the actions of the occupiers in the border area are more like a media event than a prepared front breakthrough, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, separate skirmishes are ongoing near Hrabovske, but there are no signs of a full-scale operation or the creation of critical pressure in this area. The situation looks like a "single provocation" aimed at creating a picture for Russian resources.

This does not look like a prepared breakthrough, but rather a specific provocation, possibly for media purposes. This does not look like any attempt to seriously develop an offensive and create additional pressure 

– notes Viktor Tregubov.

Civilians as a "human shield"

The key problem remains the unwillingness of some local residents to evacuate from frontline settlements. These are the people who become hostages of the situation, as Russian troops use them as a "human shield," which significantly complicates the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tregubov emphasized that the occupiers deliberately abduct civilians to manipulate the situation on the battlefield and in the information space.

Recall

The attack on the village occurred on the night of December 20. Russian units (including the 36th brigade of the Russian Federation) entered Hrabovske, which is located directly on the state border. 

Later it became known that the Russians gathered residents in the local church, after which they forcibly took them to the territory of the Russian Federation. Most of those abducted are elderly people who had previously refused official evacuation.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine