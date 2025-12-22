"The largest logistics operation": EU announced the transfer of a thermal power plant to Ukraine

The European Commission announced the transfer of a thermal power plant to provide electricity to 1 million Ukrainians, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) unit of the European Commission reported on December 22, writes UNN.

The European Commission has successfully transferred an entire thermal power plant from Lithuania to Ukraine, completing its largest coordinated logistics operation to date. - reported the European Commission.

As noted, "this unprecedented transfer restores critical energy capacity and directly strengthens Ukraine's national grid after prolonged Russian attacks on its infrastructure." It, as noted, "is capable of supplying electricity to approximately 1 million Ukrainians."

This "landmark operation," as reported, is part of the EU's comprehensive response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine confirmed that "Ukraine received a thermal power plant from Lithuania through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism." "The European Commission successfully carried out one of its largest coordinated logistics operations to date, transferring a complete set of equipment for a thermal power plant from Lithuania to Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

Addition

According to the European Commission, to date, EU support for Ukraine's energy sector has helped meet the needs of approximately 9 million people, including the delivery of 9,500 generators and 7,200 transformers through the Mechanism, the European Commission noted.

In total, the European Commission, as reported, has allocated more than 1.2 billion euros for humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine and delivered more than 160,000 tons of aid.

Ukraine has expanded its electricity export capabilities to the EU: what has changed