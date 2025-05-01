$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11215 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 30046 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44829 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55771 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208114 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130352 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155870 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222664 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244346 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336029 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Ukraine has expanded its electricity export capabilities to the EU: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4084 views

ENTSO-E has allowed Ukraine to increase electricity exports to the EU to 650 MW. This will help balance the energy system and increase profits from trade.

Ukraine has expanded its electricity export capabilities to the EU: what has changed

Ukraine has been allowed to increase the maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU countries - from 550 MW to 650 MW. This became possible thanks to the decision of ENTSO-E, which will become an instrument for balancing the energy system without generation restrictions and increasing profits, NEC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova to EU countries has increased today - and will now be 650 MW, according to the decision of the ENTSO-E expert group on calculating commercial electricity exchanges

- Ukrenergo reported.

Currently, Ukraine, as the company indicated, "trades electricity with all neighboring European countries - Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Moldova." "Traditionally, export volumes increase in spring, and imports decrease. This is due to weather factors: consumption falls due to warming, and generation increases due to the efficient operation of solar and hydroelectric power plants," Ukrenergo noted.

"Expanding Ukraine's export opportunities will help increase the stability of both the Ukrainian energy system and the entire continental ENTSO-E network. We are grateful to our partners for the decision to increase the maximum capacity of Ukraine's electricity imports in winter and export opportunities now. This definitely makes us stronger," said Oleksiy Brekht, Acting Head of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo.

"Strengthening integration into the European energy system is one of our key priorities. Increasing the maximum export capacity is positive for Ukraine - both in the context of an additional opportunity to balance the energy system without generation restrictions, and as a tool to generate additional profits from foreign trade and replenish the state budget," said German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Supplement

The previous decision to set the maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova at 550 MW was in effect from March 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukrenergo
Herman Galushchenko
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
