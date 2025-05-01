Ukraine has expanded its electricity export capabilities to the EU: what has changed

Ukraine has been allowed to increase the maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU countries - from 550 MW to 650 MW. This became possible thanks to the decision of ENTSO-E, which will become an instrument for balancing the energy system without generation restrictions and increasing profits, NEC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova to EU countries has increased today - and will now be 650 MW, according to the decision of the ENTSO-E expert group on calculating commercial electricity exchanges - Ukrenergo reported.

Currently, Ukraine, as the company indicated, "trades electricity with all neighboring European countries - Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Moldova." "Traditionally, export volumes increase in spring, and imports decrease. This is due to weather factors: consumption falls due to warming, and generation increases due to the efficient operation of solar and hydroelectric power plants," Ukrenergo noted.

"Expanding Ukraine's export opportunities will help increase the stability of both the Ukrainian energy system and the entire continental ENTSO-E network. We are grateful to our partners for the decision to increase the maximum capacity of Ukraine's electricity imports in winter and export opportunities now. This definitely makes us stronger," said Oleksiy Brekht, Acting Head of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo.

"Strengthening integration into the European energy system is one of our key priorities. Increasing the maximum export capacity is positive for Ukraine - both in the context of an additional opportunity to balance the energy system without generation restrictions, and as a tool to generate additional profits from foreign trade and replenish the state budget," said German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The previous decision to set the maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova at 550 MW was in effect from March 2024.