Two Su-30 multi-role fighters hit: HUR clarified enemy losses during special operation at airfield near Lipetsk

The Main Intelligence Directorate clarified the enemy's losses during the operation at the airfield near Lipetsk - two Russian Su-30s were hit, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.

According to updated data, as a result of a special operation at the military airfield of the aggressor state of Russia near Lipetsk on the night of December 20-21, 2025, two enemy multi-role Su-30 fighters were successfully hit. - the message says.

Earlier, the GUR reported that on the night of December 20-21, 2025, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk - two expensive enemy fighters, Su-30 and Su-27, were burning.