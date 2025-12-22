$42.250.09
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 3516 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 5070 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 5036 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 5410 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 4768 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 13391 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 30556 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 43895 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 47614 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 23037 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 28926 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 31314 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 28434 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12680 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 1870 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 44495 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 66880 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 100886 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 138012 views
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12740 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 11896 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 27148 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 28256 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 40007 views
Two Su-30 multi-role fighters hit: HUR clarified enemy losses during special operation at airfield near Lipetsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

As a result of a special operation at a military airfield near Lipetsk on the night of December 20-21, 2025, two enemy Su-30s were successfully hit. Earlier, it was reported that an Su-30 and an Su-27 were hit.

Two Su-30 multi-role fighters hit: HUR clarified enemy losses during special operation at airfield near Lipetsk

The Main Intelligence Directorate clarified the enemy's losses during the operation at the airfield near Lipetsk - two Russian Su-30s were hit, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.

According to updated data, as a result of a special operation at the military airfield of the aggressor state of Russia near Lipetsk on the night of December 20-21, 2025, two enemy multi-role Su-30 fighters were successfully hit.

- the message says.

Let's add

Earlier, the GUR reported that on the night of December 20-21, 2025, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk - two expensive enemy fighters, Su-30 and Su-27, were burning.

Antonina Tumanova

