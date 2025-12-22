"No significant changes occurred": Leshchenko says that after Yermak's dismissal, he and Podolyak reappointed, and deputy heads of the Presidential Office continue to work

At least two advisors to the Head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leshchenko and Mykhailo Podoliak, were not dismissed after Andriy Yermak's removal from the position of Head of the OP, but were only reappointed as advisors to the President's Office, Leshchenko himself stated on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"When the leadership changes, that is, the head of the Office left, his advisors left, now there is no head of the Office, and Mykhailo Podoliak and I have been reappointed as advisors to the President's Office, and this is also a decision that is not new," Leshchenko said.

According to him, "this did not entail any special changes, only the President, he said that all citizens know that he is currently focused on the negotiation agenda, and the issue of personnel appointments is not a priority of his activities now, accordingly, for now the Office functions in the form it has been working in recent weeks."

In addition, Leshchenko noted that there were no significant changes in the work of the deputy heads of the Office and the vertical under them.

"The deputy heads of the Office are responsible for each area, staff positions, because both Mykhailo Podoliak and I are non-staff advisors, and the deputies and the verticals under them, as they worked, continue to work. In fact, no special changes have occurred in the work of the Office," Leshchenko added.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that there will be no new head of the President's Office in the near future. Instead, a team of deputies and advisors will work.