"No significant changes occurred": Leshchenko says that after Yermak's dismissal, he and Podolyak reappointed, and deputy heads of the Presidential Office continue to work

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1048 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 3498 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 5050 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 5018 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 5396 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 4764 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 13386 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 30543 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 43883 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 47601 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
79%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 23037 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 28926 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 31314 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 28434 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12680 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 1828 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 44457 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 66845 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 100847 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 137976 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12696 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 11862 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 27115 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 28228 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 39983 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
Fox News

"No significant changes occurred": Leshchenko says that after Yermak's dismissal, he and Podolyak reappointed, and deputy heads of the Presidential Office continue to work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Serhiy Leshchenko and Mykhailo Podolyak were reappointed as advisors to the Presidential Office after Andriy Yermak's dismissal. According to Leshchenko, no significant changes have occurred in the work of the Office, and personnel appointments are not a priority for the President.

"No significant changes occurred": Leshchenko says that after Yermak's dismissal, he and Podolyak reappointed, and deputy heads of the Presidential Office continue to work

At least two advisors to the Head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leshchenko and Mykhailo Podoliak, were not dismissed after Andriy Yermak's removal from the position of Head of the OP, but were only reappointed as advisors to the President's Office, Leshchenko himself stated on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"When the leadership changes, that is, the head of the Office left, his advisors left, now there is no head of the Office, and Mykhailo Podoliak and I have been reappointed as advisors to the President's Office, and this is also a decision that is not new," Leshchenko said.

According to him, "this did not entail any special changes, only the President, he said that all citizens know that he is currently focused on the negotiation agenda, and the issue of personnel appointments is not a priority of his activities now, accordingly, for now the Office functions in the form it has been working in recent weeks."

In addition, Leshchenko noted that there were no significant changes in the work of the deputy heads of the Office and the vertical under them.

"The deputy heads of the Office are responsible for each area, staff positions, because both Mykhailo Podoliak and I are non-staff advisors, and the deputies and the verticals under them, as they worked, continue to work. In fact, no special changes have occurred in the work of the Office," Leshchenko added.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that there will be no new head of the President's Office in the near future. Instead, a team of deputies and advisors will work.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Serhiy Leshchenko
Office of the President of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak
Andriy Yermak
Yaroslav Zheleznyak