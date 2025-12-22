Ukraine approved the creation of an electronic register of arms manufacturers: what is it for?

The government has approved the creation and operation of a single electronic Register of Arms Manufacturers for defense procurement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The updated digital Register of Arms Manufacturers is a fundamental step towards transparent defense procurement. The government has approved the creation and operation of a single electronic database of manufacturers and suppliers of defense goods, works, and services. - Shmyhal announced.

According to him, "this is a closed, protected system" that:

provides state customers with verified information about suppliers, as well as risk assessment tools;

creates clear and significantly more transparent rules for manufacturers to participate in defense procurement;

will further enable the formation of a complete picture of the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry for making strategic management decisions.

"The Register minimizes corruption and security risks, reduces manual and informal agreements, and makes competition fair where it is critically important for the country's defense capabilities," the minister noted.

According to Shmyhal, this decision is part of the state anti-corruption program and "a systemic movement towards a modern, effective digital ecosystem that works for the needs of the army."

