Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 628 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 10731 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 25421 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 38883 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 42773 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 49065 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 42725 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 52047 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73493 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Light snow in the west and north of the country, no precipitation in the rest of the territory: weather forecast for December 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On December 23, temperatures around zero are expected in Ukraine, with light snow in the west, north, and occasionally in the center. No precipitation is expected in the south and east.

Light snow in the west and north of the country, no precipitation in the rest of the territory: weather forecast for December 23

On Tuesday, December 23, temperatures in Ukraine will be close to zero. Light snow is expected in the west, north, and in some central areas, while no precipitation is forecast in the south and east. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

On Tuesday, temperatures across Ukraine will be around zero during the day. Only in Zakarpattia and Crimea will it be a couple of degrees warmer.

- the report says.

Light snow is expected in the west, north, and in some central areas. No precipitation in the south and east.

But on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a cold snap is expected, down to -2-9 degrees, and in some places at night down to -9-12 degrees. But even here, the atmosphere will want to support us - with the frost, the sun may come, clearings are possible.

- Didenko added.

In Kyiv tomorrow, it will be around zero, with light snow. On Christmas Eve and Christmas, the capital will see clearings and a frosty cold snap.

Recall

On December 22, fog is expected in the western, central, and southern regions of Ukraine. Mostly without precipitation, only during the day in the northeast of the country, there will be light rain and wet snow in some places.

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv