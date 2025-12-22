Light snow in the west and north of the country, no precipitation in the rest of the territory: weather forecast for December 23

On Tuesday, December 23, temperatures in Ukraine will be close to zero. Light snow is expected in the west, north, and in some central areas, while no precipitation is forecast in the south and east. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

On Tuesday, temperatures across Ukraine will be around zero during the day. Only in Zakarpattia and Crimea will it be a couple of degrees warmer. - the report says.

Light snow is expected in the west, north, and in some central areas. No precipitation in the south and east.

But on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a cold snap is expected, down to -2-9 degrees, and in some places at night down to -9-12 degrees. But even here, the atmosphere will want to support us - with the frost, the sun may come, clearings are possible. - Didenko added.

In Kyiv tomorrow, it will be around zero, with light snow. On Christmas Eve and Christmas, the capital will see clearings and a frosty cold snap.

Recall

On December 22, fog is expected in the western, central, and southern regions of Ukraine. Mostly without precipitation, only during the day in the northeast of the country, there will be light rain and wet snow in some places.