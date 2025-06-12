A year-round mountain resort worth 140 million euros will be built in Ukraine - the government has signed investment agreements

The Government of Ukraine has signed two special investment agreements with companies that will implement a large-scale mountain resort project in the Carpathians.

Details

In Lviv, the Government of Ukraine signed two special investment agreements with the companies "Slavski" and "Rozhanka Park", which will implement a large-scale mountain resort project in the Carpathians.

I have just signed two special investment agreements on behalf of the Government with the companies "Slavski" and "Rozhanka Park" - in partnership with the Slavska Village Council - the minister said.

We are talking about creating a new tourist cluster in the region.

They are implementing a large project for the development of recreation in the Carpathians. This is at least 140 million euros of investment and about 7 billion hryvnias of taxes to budgets of all levels in 15 years - she emphasized.

The key element will be the GORO Mountain Resort, the construction of which is already underway.

We are talking about the construction of the all-season mountain resort GORO Mountain Resort. The active phase of work has been underway since autumn 2024. Once completed, the resort will be able to receive more than half a million guests annually - Svyrydenko emphasized.

The project also envisages the creation of a significant number of jobs in the region.

By 2040, the project will help create up to 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region - with competitive wages, higher than the average in the Lviv region - added Svyrydenko.

The Minister emphasized that this is an example of the effectiveness of the large investment support program.

Reference

The program to support projects with significant investments provides special incentives for investors who invest from 12 million euros in priority sectors. It was launched in the fall of 2023 as part of Ukraine's economic recovery.

Recall

