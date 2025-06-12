$41.510.04
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12289 views

The head of the anti-corruption committee of the Rada is initiating an investigation into the leadership of ARMA due to the transfer of arrested assets to a company probably connected to a Russian owner.

"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency under the leadership of Olena Duma has once again found itself at the center of a scandal - the arrested asset is being transferred to the management of persons allegedly connected to the Russian owner. While the ARMA reform is on hold, scandals involving abuse in the agency are only intensifying. It is obvious that a transparent audit of ARMA's work has been long overdue, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina, a few days ago the head of ARMA Olena Duma concluded the third agreement in 2025 on asset management - corporate rights in the form of 24% of the authorized capital of the company "Venta.LTD", owned by Russians. The new manager of this company is LLC "I.K.VEL", the founders of which are the same persons - Oleksandr Voloshyn and Borys Murilo - who belong to the Russian founders of "Venta.LTD".

The court decision on the transfer of the Russian share of "Venta.LTD" to the management of ARMA states that the National Police is investigating the laundering of funds and tax evasion on a particularly large scale by "Venta", which is under the full (!) control of the Russian co-founder, through affiliated enterprises, in particular LLC "I.K.VEL". It was this LLC "I.K.VEL" that ARMA chose to manage the assets of the Russian share of "Venta.LTD".

- Anastasia Radina noted.

The head of the anti-corruption committee called the situation a "two-way game".

First, the head of ARMA loudly declares that the owners of the arrested corporate rights of one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors will not be allowed to manage, then - ARMA calmly chooses a company as the manager... which the investigation considers to be connected with the same owners... Meanwhile, this is not the only case of ARMA transferring assets under the control of persons associated with the owners

- she emphasized.

Anastasia Radina also announced that she is initiating an appeal to the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General, which seized Venta. LTD, the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as to the Prime Minister of Ukraine with a request to launch an internal investigation into the leadership of ARMA.

It is obvious that this example demonstrates a structural problem with the transfer of seized property to ARMA for management. A full-fledged independent audit is the only mechanism that can allow society and partners to assess whether ARMA is working for the state, not private groups. And if it reveals systemic shortcomings, a logical step would be to rotate the leadership of ARMA, starting with Olena Duma.

Let us remind you

ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals involving seized property. Recently, journalists discovered that the Trade Union House on Maidan Nezalezhnosti was transferred to the management of a consortium that includes a company that may be associated with the former husband of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna. She categorically denied any involvement in the possible scheme. This investigation once again underlines the arguments in favor of the urgent adoption of draft law 12374-d on reforming the system of management of seized property, which also provides for a transparent audit of the agency's work and new conditions for the appointment of the leadership of this body.

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, which has already been supported by parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure". At the same time, she calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough". At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Radina believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of ARMA head Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and concluded that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the system of managing seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
