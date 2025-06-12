Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 5060 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 16765 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
09:43 AM • 25509 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board
June 11, 04:32 PM • 58087 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 132048 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 125405 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 123095 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 122356 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 105844 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 228390 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.9m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
Patrol police: Information about new fines for traffic violations from July 1 is fake June 12, 01:42 AM • 56456 views
Night strikes on Kharkiv: already 12 injured, including childrenJune 12, 02:02 AM • 61767 views
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 62147 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 59514 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia Day06:15 AM • 72613 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 18912 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 126073 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 193710 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 228390 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 195064 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
London
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 16438 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 70747 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 97857 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 103193 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 125942 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
M1 Abrams

Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18924 views

In Ukraine, prices for drugs not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased by 10-20 UAH after the ban on marketing agreements. The new restrictions do not solve the problem of drug costs for patients.

Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules

For more than three months, the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine has been operating under new rules, including a ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies. The changes were introduced to reduce drug prices, but the reality turned out to be the opposite - the cost of drugs did not change, and in some cases even increased. UNN monitored the prices of popular drugs for diabetics, patients with arterial hypertension and other chronic diagnoses.

The editors compared prices as of February 2025 - before the ban on marketing agreements - and in June 2025. As a result, drugs that were not included in the lists of the Ministry of Health for price reduction, on average, rose in price by 10-20 hryvnias per package. The change in cost most noticeably affected drugs of foreign production.

For example, a popular drug for patients with arterial hypertension - Betaloc (tablets of 50 mg in a package of 30 pieces, manufacturer - AstraZeneca AB, Sweden) - rose in price by an average of 26 hryvnias. Another drug - Glucophage XR (prolonged-release tablets of 1000 mg, 30 pieces in a package - 3 blisters of 10 tablets, manufacturer - Merck Santé, France) - rose in price by approximately 43 hryvnias.

There are other drugs whose price has increased by more than 100 hryvnias. Among them are Corvitin (lyophilizate for solution for injection of 0.5 g, the package contains 5 vials, manufacturer - PJSC SPC "Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant", Ukraine) and Sindzhardi (film-coated tablets, dosage 12.5 mg/1000 mg, package - 6 blisters of 10 pieces each, manufacturer - Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Germany).

Infographics

The position that the ban on marketing did not bring the promised effect was recognized even by the Ministry of Health.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Health presented a new draft resolution on marketing for discussion. Instead of a complete ban, it is proposed to establish restrictions on the expenses of drug manufacturers for marketing services. According to the updated document, such expenses cannot exceed 20% of the total volume of sales of over-the-counter drugs (excluding VAT) for the previous year. However, the figure of 20% is only a "beautiful wrapper", behind which completely different calculations are hidden - in reality, pharmacies will receive only 3.5% of marketing.

Instead of the expected effect from the innovations, patients are faced with an unpleasant reality: many popular drugs that did not get into the list of the Ministry of Health have risen in price in recent months. This is especially painful for those who regularly buy several items of medicines - monthly expenses are increasing, and the promised relief of the wallet has not happened.

A new attempt to regulate the situation - by a resolution with a restriction on marketing to 20% - looks like an attempt to "save face", but not solve the problem. In reality, pharmacies will receive not 20%, but only 3.5% - and this will not allow them to restore discount programs, social projects and coverage of logistics costs. And therefore, the price issue for the patient remains open as before.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealthPublications
France
Sweden
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9