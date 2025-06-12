$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 12192 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 42263 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 49140 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 30106 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 57497 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 38462 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 57591 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57133 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53419 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61637 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
In the US, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared, but Trump assures that he is "not a king"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2438 views

In opposition to Trump's military parade, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared. Trump reacted to this by saying that he "doesn't feel like a king."

In the US, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared, but Trump assures that he is "not a king"

The Republican president is already forced to comment and claims that he does "not feel" like a king in his position in the White House.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

U.S. citizens who are opposed to the Trump administration are preparing a demonstration with an eloquent name in the coming days. The "No Kings" event will take place across the country on Saturday. It should be noted that at the same time, preparations are underway for a military parade initiated by the current administration, which is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Washington.

Trump's response to the "No Kings" events

Trump ridiculed the opposition during an event at the White House.

I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get approval

- he said.

Trump joked that if he were king, he wouldn't have to call lawmakers and encourage them to advance his agenda.

We’re not a king at all

- said the US president.

Recall

Donald Trump announced that a parade will be held in Washington on June 14 in honor of the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The parade will involve 120 pieces of equipment, including Abrams tanks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

