In the US, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared, but Trump assures that he is "not a king"

The Republican president is already forced to comment and claims that he does "not feel" like a king in his position in the White House.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

U.S. citizens who are opposed to the Trump administration are preparing a demonstration with an eloquent name in the coming days. The "No Kings" event will take place across the country on Saturday. It should be noted that at the same time, preparations are underway for a military parade initiated by the current administration, which is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Washington.

Trump's response to the "No Kings" events

Trump ridiculed the opposition during an event at the White House.

I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get approval - he said.

Trump joked that if he were king, he wouldn't have to call lawmakers and encourage them to advance his agenda.

We’re not a king at all - said the US president.

Recall

Donald Trump announced that a parade will be held in Washington on June 14 in honor of the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The parade will involve 120 pieces of equipment, including Abrams tanks.

