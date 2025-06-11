U.S. Protests, Day 5: Arrests in Los Angeles, and National Guard Troops Deployed to Second State
Texas Deploys National Guard to Maintain Order Amid Protests. California Governor Criticizes Trump for Excessive Use of Force Against Protesters.
Not only Los Angeles, but also in cities in Texas. Republican heavyweight Gregg Abbott of the large southern state bordering Mexico has announced an order to deploy the National Guard.
Details
The Texas National Guard will be deployed throughout the state to ensure peace and order. Peaceful protest is legal. Damage to a person or property is illegal and will result in arrest.
It should be noted that Texas is a large southern state bordering Mexico and is home to a large number of Latin American population.
Addition
US police made the first arrests of people violating the curfew imposed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the fifth day of protests against the Trump administration's immigration policy.
On the other side of the political spectrum, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who has become an ambitious opposition leader, is criticizing Donald Trump and wants to challenge his decision to deploy the military in his state, a Democratic stronghold, in court. In a televised address on Tuesday evening, he condemned the "shameless abuse of power."
Meanwhile, the day before, on Tuesday evening, several thousand people marched in Lower Manhattan in New York.
US President Donald Trump said that protests against the military parade in Washington will be met with great force.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that the state's sovereignty was "trampled" by US President Donald Trump when he ordered troops to be sent to immigration protests in Los Angeles