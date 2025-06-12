In Odesa, a man stabbed a military officer of the TCC - social networks

Information is spreading on social media that in Odesa, a man who was fleeing from the military recruitment center stabbed the latter with a knife, reports UNN.

Details

As claimed on the network, in Odesa, on Shota Rustaveli Street, a man stabbed a military serviceman of the TCC with a knife. It is reported that the man allegedly fled from the military TCC, but was detained. After that, he took out a knife and stabbed the soldier. The latter was taken to the hospital, and the man was allegedly taken to the police station.

Currently, neither the TCC nor the Odesa region police have commented on the situation.

Let us remind you

A representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to the TCC and SP of the Chernivtsi region to conduct an official investigation regarding the alleged detention of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamria. An appeal was also sent to the military law enforcement service, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police.