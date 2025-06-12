$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
In Odesa, a man stabbed a military officer of the TCC - social networks

Kyiv • UNN

In Odesa, a man was detained who, while fleeing from the TCC, wounded a soldier with a knife. The police and the TCC have not yet commented on the incident.

Information is spreading on social media that in Odesa, a man who was fleeing from the military recruitment center stabbed the latter with a knife, reports UNN.

Details

As claimed on the network, in Odesa, on Shota Rustaveli Street, a man stabbed a military serviceman of the TCC with a knife. It is reported that the man allegedly fled from the military TCC, but was detained. After that, he took out a knife and stabbed the soldier. The latter was taken to the hospital, and the man was allegedly taken to the police station.

Currently, neither the TCC nor the Odesa region police have commented on the situation.

Let us remind you

A representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to the TCC and SP of the Chernivtsi region to conduct an official investigation regarding the alleged detention of military medic and war veteran Roman Zamria. An appeal was also sent to the military law enforcement service, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police.

