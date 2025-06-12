Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board

The stay of Ukrainian citizens on board the Air India plane that crashed in India is not confirmed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"The stay of Ukrainians on board Air India is not confirmed," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

Context

On June 12, an Air India passenger plane crashed in India.

The airline Air India has confirmed the incident with its plane, which was flying from Ahmedabad in India to the British capital London, the fall of which was previously reported by the local press.

India Today reported that there were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Later, the company named the nationalities of the people on board.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that it is clarifying whether Ukrainians were on board the Air India plane.