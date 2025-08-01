"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured Ukrainians

The commander of the occupation army in the Novopavlivka direction gave a criminal order to kill Ukrainian servicemen who were captured. The corresponding interception was published by Ukrainian intelligence, UNN reports.

"Let them shout for them to surrender… let them surrender, do you understand me? One will be taken prisoner, the rest, if they surrender, will be eliminated," the commander of the occupation army ordered.

The GUR noted that this is further proof of the systemic policy of encouraging war crimes pursued by the command of the Muscovite army.

DIU obtains new evidence of Russians abducting Ukrainian children: details