Exclusive
02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The commander of the occupation army in the Novopavlivka direction issued an order to kill Ukrainian servicemen who were captured. The GUR (Defence Intelligence of Ukraine) notes this as evidence of a systemic policy of encouraging war crimes.

"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured Ukrainians

The commander of the occupation army in the Novopavlivka direction gave a criminal order to kill Ukrainian servicemen who were captured. The corresponding interception was published by Ukrainian intelligence, UNN reports.

"Let them shout for them to surrender… let them surrender, do you understand me? One will be taken prisoner, the rest, if they surrender, will be eliminated," the commander of the occupation army ordered.

The GUR noted that this is further proof of the systemic policy of encouraging war crimes pursued by the command of the Muscovite army.

DIU obtains new evidence of Russians abducting Ukrainian children: details30.07.25, 12:09 • 2810 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine