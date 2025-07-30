$41.790.01
09:53 AM • 1268 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15631 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41602 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50674 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45119 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53415 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54503 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69067 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162429 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58213 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtains new evidence of Russians abducting Ukrainian children: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) gained access to the servers of the "Crimean government," discovering thousands of documents regarding the forced displacement of Ukrainian children. The information has been handed over to law enforcement agencies for the return of the children and the punishment of those responsible.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtains new evidence of Russians abducting Ukrainian children: details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it had obtained further evidence of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians from temporarily occupied territories, writes UNN.

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine obtained further evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate on Wednesday.

As stated, within the framework of a large-scale cyber operation, intelligence officers gained access to the servers of the so-called "Crimean government".

Cyber specialists of the DIU hit the occupation authorities of Crimea and destroyed data on "government" servers - source25.07.25, 10:56 • 2587 views

These resources, as reported, "contained documentation confirming the forced displacement of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine."

"In particular, HUR specialists gained access to several thousand lists of deported children, characteristics of abducted children who were left without guardianship, illegal decisions on appointing new guardians from among Russian citizens to relocated orphan children, addresses of new places of residence and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children," the intelligence agency said.

Thousands of files with invaluable information for justice about one of Russia's biggest war crimes - the abduction of Ukrainian children - have already been handed over to law enforcement agencies. They will be analyzed and added to criminal proceedings. The obtained information will allow finding and returning the abducted children to their homeland, as well as punishing those involved in this crime

- said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Lubynets on the list of 339 abducted children: Ukraine has not received information about Russia's readiness to return them02.07.25, 14:36 • 1045 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine