Defence Intelligence of Ukraine obtains new evidence of Russians abducting Ukrainian children: details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it had obtained further evidence of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians from temporarily occupied territories, writes UNN.

As stated, within the framework of a large-scale cyber operation, intelligence officers gained access to the servers of the so-called "Crimean government".

Cyber specialists of the DIU hit the occupation authorities of Crimea and destroyed data on "government" servers - source

These resources, as reported, "contained documentation confirming the forced displacement of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine."

"In particular, HUR specialists gained access to several thousand lists of deported children, characteristics of abducted children who were left without guardianship, illegal decisions on appointing new guardians from among Russian citizens to relocated orphan children, addresses of new places of residence and resettlement of abducted Ukrainian children," the intelligence agency said.

Thousands of files with invaluable information for justice about one of Russia's biggest war crimes - the abduction of Ukrainian children - have already been handed over to law enforcement agencies. They will be analyzed and added to criminal proceedings. The obtained information will allow finding and returning the abducted children to their homeland, as well as punishing those involved in this crime - said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

