Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the occupation authorities of Crimea and destroyed data on "government" servers - source

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) delivered a "digital" blow to the occupation authorities of Crimea, destroying all data on "government" servers, sources told UNN.

Details

According to the UNN source, as a result of a successful special operation, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate gained full access to the servers with all documentation of the occupation authorities of Crimea.

As the source in Ukrainian intelligence reported, the large-scale operation lasted several days. A powerful DDoS attack effectively paralyzed information systems and network infrastructure in Crimea. While the occupiers were figuring out the reason for the "fall" of government services and systems, GUR cyber specialists penetrated the electronic offices of the leadership of the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and gained access to such digital resources as the electronic document management system "DIALOG", the electronic document management system "SED", "Delo", the accounting system "1C:Document Management", "Directum" and "ATLAS".

Over two days, as the source reported, 100 TB of data with documentation of the so-called "Government of the Republic of Crimea" was downloaded. Among the documents are classified data on military facilities and logistics routes for supplying the occupation forces on the peninsula.

"So much data has been downloaded that soon we will learn many sensations about the activities and crimes of the Russian occupiers in Ukrainian Crimea. We express our "gratitude" for the opportunity to carry out the special operation to the Deputy Minister of Health of the occupation government of Crimea, Anton Lyaskovsky," the intelligence source added.

According to the source, after copying valuable information, GUR cyber specialists destroyed all data stored on the servers of regional and district government agencies, ministries, and departments of the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The successful operation of Ukrainian hackers in Crimea was noticed in Moscow. The State Duma of the Russian Federation has already called it elements of "hybrid warfare." Meanwhile, the occupation Ministry of Internal Policy, Information, and Communications of Crimea noted that "technical specialists are carrying out all necessary measures for recovery. However, some services may be unavailable for subscribers."