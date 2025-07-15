The Cyber Corps of the HUR paralyzed the work of one of the largest UAV manufacturing enterprises in Russia - source

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 35371 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 67256 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 41799 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 70221 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 50582 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 100005 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 72407 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 98453 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 76359 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56601 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
30%
745mm
Popular news
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 28191 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 55184 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 25706 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 16422 views
Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings01:31 PM • 11095 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 35371 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 67256 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 70221 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 100005 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 92283 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 6326 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 17001 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 55749 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 68896 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 71970 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

The Cyber Corps of the HUR paralyzed the work of one of the largest UAV manufacturing enterprises in Russia - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5524 views

Cyber specialists of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the company "Gaskar Integratsiya", a supplier of drones for the Russian army. 47 TB of data were destroyed, the company's operations were paralyzed, and the doors were blocked.

The Cyber Corps of the HUR paralyzed the work of one of the largest UAV manufacturing enterprises in Russia - source

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, with the support of the "Ukrainian Cyber Alliance" and the "BO Team" group, attacked the network and server infrastructure of "Gaskar Integration" company - one of the largest suppliers of drones for the Russian army. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

As a result of the attack, access was gained to over 47 TB of technical information about the production of Russian drones. All information on the manufacturer's servers was destroyed, including 10 TB of backup copies of materials. As a result of the cyberattack, the company's Internet, production and accounting programs are not working, and the work of Gaskar's development center is paralyzed. In addition, all doors at the drone production plant are blocked, and employees are forced to use fire exits.

- the source reported.

Among the stolen data are confidential employee questionnaires, and most importantly, full technical documentation for drone production, which has been transferred to the relevant specialists of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

In Kaliningrad, HUR agents attacked a power substation, which led to a power outage at military-industrial complex facilities and the Russian Armed Forces. The damage to Russia is estimated at almost 5 million dollars.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9