The Cyber Corps of the HUR paralyzed the work of one of the largest UAV manufacturing enterprises in Russia - source

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, with the support of the "Ukrainian Cyber Alliance" and the "BO Team" group, attacked the network and server infrastructure of "Gaskar Integration" company - one of the largest suppliers of drones for the Russian army. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

As a result of the attack, access was gained to over 47 TB of technical information about the production of Russian drones. All information on the manufacturer's servers was destroyed, including 10 TB of backup copies of materials. As a result of the cyberattack, the company's Internet, production and accounting programs are not working, and the work of Gaskar's development center is paralyzed. In addition, all doors at the drone production plant are blocked, and employees are forced to use fire exits. - the source reported.

Among the stolen data are confidential employee questionnaires, and most importantly, full technical documentation for drone production, which has been transferred to the relevant specialists of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In Kaliningrad, HUR agents attacked a power substation, which led to a power outage at military-industrial complex facilities and the Russian Armed Forces. The damage to Russia is estimated at almost 5 million dollars.