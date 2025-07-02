Lubynets on the list of 339 abducted children: Ukraine has not received information about Russia's readiness to return them

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9316 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17448 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34019 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55586 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37599 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 45028 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77626 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55043 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58621 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 45424 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 46019 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 8620 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 4911 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35381 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77629 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 100156 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 110978 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 127268 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178478 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35480 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35797 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 99088 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 100299 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120674 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Lubynets on the list of 339 abducted children: Ukraine has not received information about Russia's readiness to return them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 309 views

Ukraine has not received information about the return of 339 children abducted by the occupiers from the list handed over to the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Ombudsman Lubynets stated that communication with the Russian Federation takes place through intermediaries, but the return of children from Russian territory is an extremely difficult process.

Lubynets on the list of 339 abducted children: Ukraine has not received information about Russia's readiness to return them

The Ukrainian side has not received information that could indicate that Russia is starting the process of returning Ukrainian children from the list that Ukraine handed over to the Russian Federation in Istanbul, which includes 339 children abducted by the occupiers. This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Regarding the list of 339. Several bodies developed this list. It was officially handed over in Istanbul. The first reaction is another attempt to promote Russian propaganda, claiming that no children were deported, this was a statement by the head of the Russian delegation... We are waiting for the response from the Russian side. This is the first list, it is definitely not the last one

- said Lubinets.

He noted that this list includes various categories of children.

"I hope that the Russian Federation will start returning Ukrainian children not only from this list, but also all those whom the Russians have abducted since 2014," Lubinets stated.

The Ombudsman also stated that communication with the Russian Federation takes place through intermediaries.

We have not received information that could indicate that Russia is starting the process of returning Ukrainian children from this list. I am not saying that communication is not happening, it usually happens on a daily basis, and not only regarding this list. But we are waiting for an official reaction from the Russian side that they are ready to return children without any conditions. Not to exchange, but (to return - ed.)

- Lubinets emphasized.

Extremely difficult to return: Russia makes it impossible to search for abducted Ukrainian children - Guardian27.06.25, 15:43 • 2439 views

In addition, the Ombudsman noted that children from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are more often returned.

"The Russian Federation is more willing to return children from temporarily occupied territories, but there are still not enough of them. That is, there are many more requests. As for returning from the territory of Russia, this is an extremely difficult, complex procedure. As a rule, Ukrainian authorities, perhaps public organizations, tried to return this child, we see how the Russians block the return, because they clearly understand that every returned child is a potential child who can testify about what happened to them, what methods of influence were used against them... To date, we have returned 68 extremely difficult cases through Qatar," Lubinets said.

He reported that 1378 children had been returned to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion as of June 26, 2025. In total, there is information about more than 19,500 children abducted by Russia.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul handed over to the Russian Federation a list of 339 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The Russian side published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the combat zone. At the same time, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, denied the facts of child abduction, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of a "show for Europeans".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Verkhovna Rada
Istanbul
Qatar
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9