Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with two Patriot air defense systems as part of agreements with the United States. This was announced on August 1 by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The US will transfer two new air defense systems to Germany in exchange for those that Germany will transfer to Ukraine, the German Defense Minister said.

"Germany can initially support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional components of the Patriot system," said Boris Pistorius.

Recall

Germany has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems and is negotiating with the US to send another one. Berlin will also facilitate the provision of five Patriot missiles, and Switzerland will postpone its Patriot order to support Ukraine.