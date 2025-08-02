$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Ukrainian blogger Anna Alkhim announced her move to Dubai due to the security situation in Ukraine. She does not plan to return anytime soon but considers Kyiv the best city.

Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai

Famous Ukrainian blogger Anna Alkhim announced her relocation to Dubai. She does not plan to return to her homeland for now, but admits that there is no better city for her than Kyiv. This was reported by UNN, referring to Alkhim's social media.

Now we will live there. I don't know if it's good or bad, time will tell

- the blogger said.

The influencer also announced the creation of a new Instagram account about life in Dubai, and a return to Ukraine is not yet in her plans. She emphasized that the reason for the move is the security situation, not a wave of hate and scandals. According to her, if the situation stabilizes, she will gladly return.

After the last hit on "Respublika", where Vova goes to school, I exhaled that we were not in Kyiv. Because every day is like a lottery, I'm tired of it

- she admits.

It should be recalled that Alkhim recently found herself at the center of a high-profile scandal after a party where she refused to sing in Ukrainian. Blogger Olena Mandziuk accused her of disrespecting the language and culture. After this, her Instagram was blocked, and Mandziuk announced that she had reported threats to her children, her life, and health to the police.

Later, after an appeal by MP Natalia Pipa, three criminal proceedings were opened against Anna Alkhim under articles on treason, incitement to hatred, and threats to a public figure.

Veronika Marchenko

