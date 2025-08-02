Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai

Famous Ukrainian blogger Anna Alkhim announced her relocation to Dubai. She does not plan to return to her homeland for now, but admits that there is no better city for her than Kyiv. This was reported by UNN, referring to Alkhim's social media.

Now we will live there. I don't know if it's good or bad, time will tell - the blogger said.

The influencer also announced the creation of a new Instagram account about life in Dubai, and a return to Ukraine is not yet in her plans. She emphasized that the reason for the move is the security situation, not a wave of hate and scandals. According to her, if the situation stabilizes, she will gladly return.

After the last hit on "Respublika", where Vova goes to school, I exhaled that we were not in Kyiv. Because every day is like a lottery, I'm tired of it - she admits.

It should be recalled that Alkhim recently found herself at the center of a high-profile scandal after a party where she refused to sing in Ukrainian. Blogger Olena Mandziuk accused her of disrespecting the language and culture. After this, her Instagram was blocked, and Mandziuk announced that she had reported threats to her children, her life, and health to the police.

Later, after an appeal by MP Natalia Pipa, three criminal proceedings were opened against Anna Alkhim under articles on treason, incitement to hatred, and threats to a public figure.

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known