Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions due to threat from Kursk
The Ukrainian Air Force announced an air alert in Kyiv and several regions. There is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the Kursk region.
Earlier, the military informed about the threat of using ballistic weapons from the Kursk region in areas where air alert was declared.
