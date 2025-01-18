An explosion occurred in Kyiv: a threat of a ballistic strike was announced
Kyiv • UNN
A powerful explosion was recorded in the capital of Ukraine, as reported by KCSA. The Air Force has warned of the threat of ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , UNN reports.
According to the information, a powerful explosion occurred in the capital before the alarm was announced.
The Air Force, for its part, said that it had detected a threat of ballistic missile use in the areas where air alert was declared.