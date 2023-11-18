Air alert announced in Kyiv

An air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of Russian troops using ballistic weapons. This was reported in the KCIA and the air alert map.

Air alert in Kyiv is related to the threat of ballistic missile attack from the north! Serhiy Popko, Head of the KMIA.

Earlier, the Air Force announced the threat of ballistic missiles.

This is the second time in a night that an air raid has been sounded in Kyiv. Before Before that, at about 00:20, air defense was operating in the capital.