Air defense in Kyiv: residents are urged to stay in shelters

Air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Earlier , the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration , Tymur Tkachenko, warned of an alert in the region due to the threat of UAVs. He urged civilians to stay in safe places until the alert is lifted.

