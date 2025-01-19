Air defense in Kyiv: residents are urged to stay in shelters
Kyiv • UNN
In the capital of Ukraine, the air defense forces were recorded working on enemy drones. The head of the KCMA urged civilians to stay in safe places until the alarm is lifted.
Air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Earlier , the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration , Tymur Tkachenko, warned of an alert in the region due to the threat of UAVs. He urged civilians to stay in safe places until the alert is lifted.
Air alert announced in Kyiv due to detection of enemy drones19.01.25, 00:15 • 60620 views