Air alert announced in Kyiv due to detection of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine, and people are urged to go to shelters. The Air Force reported the detection of enemy drones in the region.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently go to civil defense shelters
Add
The Air Force announced the detection of enemy UAVs in the region.
An explosion occurred in Kyiv: a threat of a ballistic strike was announced18.01.25, 05:55 • 103646 views