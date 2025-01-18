Colleagues and friends reveal the secrets of David Lynch's creative method

ukenru
02:39 PM • 101912 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102610 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110593 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113201 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135023 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104457 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137815 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103845 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113495 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117020 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 167818 views

The Guardian has collected unique memories of directors and artists about their collaboration with David Lynch. Colleagues talked about the peculiarities of his creative approach and influence on world cinema.

The British publication cites several accounts of director David Lynch from colleagues, friends and fans.

Transmits UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Throughout his life, David Lynch remained an eccentric and remarkable personality who did not have constant access to Hollywood, but was a special author. 

Paul Schrader, the director, shares his memories of Blue Velvet, the fourth feature film by American director David Lynch, made in 1986 in the thriller genre.

Image

David couldn't make Blue Velvet. Dino De Laurentiis told David that he would pay me to rewrite the script, and David gave it to me. It was one of the best scripts I've ever read. I told Dino that there was no way I could improve it. David thanked me and Dino financed the movie. The rest is the story of the movie. 

Mark Cousins, a documentary filmmaker, remembers Lynch; among his most famous works is the 15-hour documentary film "History of Cinema: An Odyssey".

Image

Edinburgh Film Festival, mid-90s. I have to talk to David via satellite. He'll be in Los Angeles, and I'll be in a movie theater in front of 600 people. I arrive early. The audience is not there yet. The live stream shows a table and an empty chair where David will appear in an hour. But a few minutes later he sits down with coffee, also very early. Just him and me, no PR people. I will never forget how easy he felt, how calm he was. 

- says Cousins

Years later, we found ourselves in the same room. An interview for my BBC program Scene by Scene, with lots of lights, cables, cameras and people.

This time he is more hesitant. At one point we just sit there and he smokes. He is not so much interested in themes as in the sense of place, the atmosphere. He tells me that he would rate a room with brightly colored wallpaper and a roaring fireplace an 8/10, perhaps for its intensity. There's that calm-wild scale again, that introvert-extrovert scale again. You can watch his movies just by rating his rooms.

"His films were full of mystery, of the unexplained," says Coralie Fargit, a French filmmaker who gained international recognition for her 2017 feature film Revenge, which won awards at several film festivals.

Image

Lynch's films opened the gates. A gateway to imagination. To a limitless mental space where everyone could design their own inner world. We could wander in his films. Return to them. Again and again. They were full of mysteries. The unexplained. They were full of the unnecessary. It was so important.

Coralie Fargit emphasizes that Lynch's films became a space for the audience's imagination.

This requires a lot of strength: a purposeful act of creating worlds without borders.

".. Carpets. Backyards. Heavy rooms. Roads. A whole invisible world was filled with each of these spaces. That's why I loved his work so much," - notes Coralie Fargit.

Alice Lowe, a director, actress, writer, known for her work in the TV series Horrible Histories, as well as in the films Bandersnatch and Garth Marenghi's Darkplace (2004), talks about the unforgettable images of David Lynch's works. 

Image

Many people remember the first time they encountered Lynch's unforgettable images, the first time they heard his sound and music.

For me, he was just always there. And that's when cultural loss is felt the hardest: when you've never met someone, but their work seems personal to you...

The strangeness and intimacy of his works contradict their popularity, their enormous power to make their way into the culture collectively. His works spoke their own language, but a language that was surprisingly universal. At a time when the very nature of film as an individual perspective and human authorship in art is being questioned, we feel a seismic loss in losing him.

Recall

The creator of Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, David Lynch , has died at the age of 78 after a battle with emphysema. The director left a rich legacy of surrealist films and TV shows.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

