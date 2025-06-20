$41.690.06
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published 20 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6386 views

The first place in "The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025" was taken by Maido from Lima, Peru. The top five also included Asador Extebarri, Quintonil, DiverXO, and Alchemist.

The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published

The names of the winners of the "50 Best Restaurants in the World 2025" ranking were announced during a ceremony in Turin, Italy. First place went to Maido restaurant from Lima (Peru), as reported by UNN with reference to New York Times.

Details

Maido became the second restaurant from Lima to take first place in the ranking.

Second position was held by Asador Extebarri from the Basque region in Spain.

The top five also included Quintonil, in Mexico City (Mexico).

DiverXO in Madrid and Alchemist in Copenhagen.

We talk a lot about environmental sustainability, but we rarely talk about human sustainability. I think this industry can be an example of how we can bring people together through the power of food

- said Mitsuharu Tsumura, head chef of Maido restaurant.

The ranking paid special attention to establishments outside the European tradition of haute cuisine – with innovative presentations, experimental flavors, and hyper-local ingredients.

Ukrainian cuisine restaurant Zhytomyr opened in Japan16.05.24, 05:35 • 104715 views

The highest place among American restaurants was taken by Atomix from New York, which was sixth in 2024, and took 12th place this year.

The restaurant just received a James Beard award for outstanding hospitality.

The extended list of the top 100 also included Single Thread from Healdsburg (80th place), Le Bernardin (90) and César (98) from Manhattan, as well as Atelier Crenn from San Francisco (96). At the same time, Cosme from New York and Smyth from Chicago dropped out of the list.

Potong from Bangkok took 13th place. Its head chef Pichaya Suntornyanakij received the title of "World's Best Female Chef" despite controversies surrounding this category.

Additionally

The ranking, founded in 2002 by the British publication Restaurant, is constantly criticized. Unlike the Michelin guide or independent journalistic rankings, the list of the 50 best allows 1,100 voters to receive free meals and other benefits. At the same time, they must remain anonymous.

Many of the so-called "gastronomic experts" are well-known chefs, authors, or public relations specialists in the culinary world.

Despite this, the ranking has gained great popularity among gastrotourists. Over time, it has expanded to separate lists for Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America.

In 2019, a new rule was introduced: restaurants that took first place are no longer eligible to participate in subsequent votes. They move to the "Best of the Best" category.

In the US, these include Eleven Madison Park (New York) and The French Laundry (Napa Valley). Former leaders of the list also include El Bulli (Spain) and Noma Copenhagen (Denmark).

Recall

Matthias Rühl, a resident of Germany, visited all 145 three-Michelin-star restaurants in the world. He noted that he went to a restaurant of that level at every opportunity, during trips abroad.

Hotel and restaurant services are becoming more expensive in Ukraine – NBU. The cost of restaurant and hotel services in Ukraine has started to grow at a faster pace.

Explosion occurred in a restaurant in Cologne; police are searching for two men19.06.25, 13:56 • 3150 views

News of the World UNN Lite Culinary
Peru
Mexico City
The New York Times
Mexico
Copenhagen
New York City
Spain
Germany
Madrid
United States
Ukraine
