Ukrainian cuisine restaurant Zhytomyr opened in Japan

On May 15, a Ukrainian restaurant "Zhytomyr" opened in the Japanese city of Nagoya (Aichi Prefecture). The restaurant is staffed by Ukrainians evacuated to Japan, the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan reports UNN.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Ukraine Sergiy Korsunsky, Mayor of Nagoya Takashi Kawamura, Deputy Governor of Aichi Prefecture Rika Makino, entrepreneurs and a number of media.

I congratulate Ukrainians in Japan on the opening of another Ukrainian restaurant Zhytomyr in Nagoya. Firstly, it is beautiful, secondly, it is delicious, and thirdly, it employs our people who came under the protection program. In Japan, culinary diplomacy is one of the most effective tools for achieving political goals wrote the Ukrainian ambassador.

In her welcoming remarks, Lyudmyla Plis-Kavaguchi, head of the NPO JUCA association, emphasized that the mission of the institution is not only to introduce the rich gastronomic culture of Ukraine to Nagoya residents and guests, but also to serve as a place of work for evacuated Ukrainians, a space for communication and mutual support.

