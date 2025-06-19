Explosion occurred in a restaurant in Cologne; police are searching for two men

An explosion occurred in a restaurant in Cologne in western Germany, causing significant damage and sending chairs flying into the street, German police and prosecutors reported on Thursday, reports UNN citing dpa.

Details

German police are searching for two men who were seen fleeing the scene of the explosion, which occurred near the entrance to the establishment shortly after 4:30 a.m. local time.

It was initially unclear whether they were suspects or witnesses.

No one was injured, as the restaurant was empty at the time of the explosion, which shattered the establishment's glass facade, according to initial findings.

Police and prosecutors are not commenting on possible motives for the potential crime, which occurred in the eastern district of Kalk.

According to crime scene images, the restaurant is located in a building that also houses apartments.

