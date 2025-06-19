$41.630.10
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
11:44 AM • 1708 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 27127 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 29307 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 111692 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 149007 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 85508 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 125551 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 98994 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 93935 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 75214 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusives
Explosion occurred in a restaurant in Cologne; police are searching for two men

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

An explosion occurred in a restaurant in the German city of Cologne, causing significant damage. Police are searching for two men who fled the scene. No one was injured as the establishment was empty.

Explosion occurred in a restaurant in Cologne; police are searching for two men
An explosion occurred in a restaurant in Cologne in western Germany, causing significant damage and sending chairs flying into the street, German police and prosecutors reported on Thursday, reports UNN citing dpa.

Details

German police are searching for two men who were seen fleeing the scene of the explosion, which occurred near the entrance to the establishment shortly after 4:30 a.m. local time.

It was initially unclear whether they were suspects or witnesses.

No one was injured, as the restaurant was empty at the time of the explosion, which shattered the establishment's glass facade, according to initial findings.

Police and prosecutors are not commenting on possible motives for the potential crime, which occurred in the eastern district of Kalk.

According to crime scene images, the restaurant is located in a building that also houses apartments.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Germany
