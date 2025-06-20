$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6158 views

US film industry revenues reached $3.7 billion in the first half of 2025, a 23% increase from last year. Disney Studios leads with $1.1 billion, while Warner Bros. is actively catching up.

Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion

US box office receipts total $3.7 billion (+23% compared to 2024) for the period from January 1 to June 15, with Disney Studios leading all major companies with $1.1 billion, writes UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

This is not surprising, considering a number of films that have attracted mass attention, such as "Lilo & Stitch" ($371.7 million) and Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" ($200.5 million). Even those that haven't reached their full potential are providing a big cushion, such as Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" ($188.9 million) and "Snow White" ($87.2 million).

But Warner Bros. has grossed $906.9 million as of yesterday from eight films. With F1, James Gunn's "Superman," and "Weapon" on board for the next month and a half, the company is reportedly poised to gross over $1 billion in the US box office by Labor Day.

Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, A24, and Angel Studios are the only five studios that have recorded growth year-over-year from January 1 to June 15.

Disney, combined with 20th Century Studios, is up +222% compared to 2024. Warners is up +29% compared to last year, while Paramount is +5%, A24 is +13% (despite a number of single-digit starts), and Angel Studios is +232%.

Universal and Focus, with 17 new and last year's releases, collected $411.4 million in third place.

Paramount, in fourth place, collected $283.1 million from six films.

Sony, with seven films, collected $193.9 million, down 55% from a year ago.

A24, from a total of 14 films, both new and carried over from 2024 films (+2 from a year ago), collected $125.4 million.

Lionsgate, from ten releases, has $123.8 million as of Sunday, down 19% from the same period from January to June 2024.

Angel Studios, with six films, has $88.9 million.

Marvel's 2028 release slate could be expanded with a fourth film 19.06.25, 10:01 • 2510 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
