World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 28627 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 65691 views
Marvel's 2028 release slate could be expanded with a fourth film

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Disney announced the release of another untitled Marvel film in December 2028. This increases the number of films the studio has planned for that year to four, although the company previously acknowledged a problem of content oversaturation.

Marvel's 2028 release slate could be expanded with a fourth film

Marvel Studios has added another potential film release date for 2028. If the plan is implemented, this will be the studio's fourth film scheduled for that year. This is reported by UNN referencing Variety.

Details

Disney announced that Marvel Studios plans to release an untitled film on December 15, 2028. Previously, the company had already announced three other films scheduled for release in February, May, and November of the same year.

If all projects are released within the specified timelines, it would be an atypical decision for Marvel, considering the public admission of Disney CEO Bob Iger regarding content oversaturation.

We all know that in our quest to populate our streaming platform with more content, we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and tasked them with creating a great deal more

– said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Over time, we’ve also come to understand that quantity doesn't necessarily beget quality. And frankly, we’ve all said to ourselves, we’ve lost a bit of focus, creating too much. We think we’ll be better off with a little consolidation and focusing Marvel back on its films, and that will be better for quality

– added Iger.

Additionally

It is not yet known whether Marvel will actually realize four premieres in 2028.

Disney often reserves dates for potential releases to have space for other projects. For instance, in 2025, Marvel removed the film "Blade" from its schedule, just as Disney was ready to replace it with the film "Predator: The Concrete Jungle" from 20th Century Studios.

Marvel has reduced its releases for 2026–2027.

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known27.05.25, 10:08 • 98145 views

In 2026, two films are expected: "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" (in July, in collaboration with Sony Pictures) and "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" (in December). In 2027 – also two: an untitled project in July and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in December.

Reference

"Secret Wars" are set to conclude the "Multiverse" saga. After this, Marvel will likely move to a new phase involving characters acquired after the purchase of 20th Century Fox – specifically, the X-Men. Jake Schreier, director of the film "Robot Dreams," may lead Marvel's first project about mutants. The appearance of actors from the Fox franchise is also expected: Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, and others in "The Kang Dynasty."

Potential films for 2028 include "Blade," "Black Panther 3," and a sequel to "Fantastic Four."

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie10.06.25, 10:28 • 69662 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureNews of the WorldEvents
