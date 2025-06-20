Problems with cherry quality in Ukraine led to a decrease in its prices

Over the past week, cool, rainy weather has set in practically throughout Ukraine, which directly affected the quality of cherries. Currently, cherries on the domestic market of Ukraine are sold at prices of 140-200 UAH/kg, which is on average 13% cheaper than at the end of last working week. This was reported by UNN with reference to EastFruit analysts.

Details

Over the past week, cool, rainy weather has set in practically throughout Ukraine, which directly affected the quality of local cherries. The main volume of berries offered for sale today is of medium and low quality. Currently, the supply of local cherries continues to gradually increase, putting pressure on prices. - the report says.

It is noted that gardeners are seriously concerned about abundant precipitation, which, in their opinion, can fatally affect both the total volumes of the current harvest and its quality.

Currently, local cherries on the domestic market of Ukraine are sold at prices of 140-200 UAH/kg, which is on average 13% cheaper than at the end of last working week. At the same time, despite the limited supply of these stone fruits on the Ukrainian market, demand in this segment remains low. In addition, sellers of low-quality cherries are eager to get rid of such products faster, gradually revising price tags downward. - experts note.

It is emphasized that another factor for reducing selling prices for local cherries was a sharp deterioration in the quality of this berry.

Cherry quality problems are due to rainy weather in the main production regions. Due to increased humidity, berries on trees crack, and selling such goods at high prices is almost impossible. At the same time, it should be noted that today, prices for local cherries in Ukraine are still on average 3 times higher than in the same period last year. - analysts noted.

Recall

After a recent decline, cucumber prices in Ukraine have risen again due to reduced supply from local farms. As of today, greenhouse cucumbers cost 30-50 UAH/kg, which is 13% more than a week ago. Experts warn that further price increases could cause problems with vegetable sales.

April and May frosts in Ukraine damaged a significant part of the stone fruit harvest. Apricots were severely affected. At the same time, up to 55% of the cherry harvest and 35-50% of the sour cherry harvest were lost.