Problems with cherry quality in Ukraine led to a decrease in its prices

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 3464 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 19447 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 80778 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 81231 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 50251 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 78308 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 78703 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 67550 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 44555 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38027 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
5.2m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 67105 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of EnergyJune 20, 08:27 AM • 62367 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 95692 views
Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - mediaJune 20, 10:08 AM • 61954 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 86900 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 80778 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 81231 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 44976 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 88367 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 97107 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 7084 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 18502 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 24855 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 28117 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73556 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Problems with cherry quality in Ukraine led to a decrease in its prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

Cool and rainy weather led to a deterioration in the quality of cherries in Ukraine, causing prices to drop by 13%. This is due to an oversupply of medium and low quality berries on the market.

Problems with cherry quality in Ukraine led to a decrease in its prices

Over the past week, cool, rainy weather has set in practically throughout Ukraine, which directly affected the quality of cherries. Currently, cherries on the domestic market of Ukraine are sold at prices of 140-200 UAH/kg, which is on average 13% cheaper than at the end of last working week. This was reported by UNN with reference to EastFruit analysts.

Details

Over the past week, cool, rainy weather has set in practically throughout Ukraine, which directly affected the quality of local cherries. The main volume of berries offered for sale today is of medium and low quality. Currently, the supply of local cherries continues to gradually increase, putting pressure on prices.

- the report says.

It is noted that gardeners are seriously concerned about abundant precipitation, which, in their opinion, can fatally affect both the total volumes of the current harvest and its quality.

Currently, local cherries on the domestic market of Ukraine are sold at prices of 140-200 UAH/kg, which is on average 13% cheaper than at the end of last working week. At the same time, despite the limited supply of these stone fruits on the Ukrainian market, demand in this segment remains low. In addition, sellers of low-quality cherries are eager to get rid of such products faster, gradually revising price tags downward.

- experts note.

It is emphasized that another factor for reducing selling prices for local cherries was a sharp deterioration in the quality of this berry.

Cherry quality problems are due to rainy weather in the main production regions. Due to increased humidity, berries on trees crack, and selling such goods at high prices is almost impossible. At the same time, it should be noted that today, prices for local cherries in Ukraine are still on average 3 times higher than in the same period last year.

- analysts noted.

Recall

After a recent decline, cucumber prices in Ukraine have risen again due to reduced supply from local farms. As of today, greenhouse cucumbers cost 30-50 UAH/kg, which is 13% more than a week ago. Experts warn that further price increases could cause problems with vegetable sales.

April and May frosts in Ukraine damaged a significant part of the stone fruit harvest. Apricots were severely affected. At the same time, up to 55% of the cherry harvest and 35-50% of the sour cherry harvest were lost.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyAgronomy newsWeather and environment
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9