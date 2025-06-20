$41.690.06
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21493 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36888 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 36522 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 30881 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29804 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 42346 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 97456 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95228 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90866 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94480 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

13-year-old Arabella Kushner surprised with her dress choice for a visit to the White House, wearing her mother Ivanka Trump's outfit worth over $2,000. This stylish look was chosen for the swearing-in ceremony of her grandfather Charles Kushner as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.

Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress

13-year-old Arabella Kushner chose an exquisite white midi dress from her mother Ivanka Trump's wardrobe for a special visit to the White House. The stylish outfit, worth over two thousand dollars, was chosen by the girl for the solemn swearing-in ceremony of her grandfather, Charles Kushner, as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Pagesix.

Details

In a family photo Ivanka shared on Wednesday, June 18, Arabella was dressed in a white midi dress from Emilia Wickstead — the same one her mother once wore.

The cost of the outfit, decorated with black buttons on the front and short sleeves, is $2110.

Along with Arabella in the photo are Ivanka, Jared Kushner, younger brothers Joseph and Theodore, and grandparents Charles and Seryl Kushner.

The family posed in the Oval Office and on the White House lawn with Donald Trump to mark an important event — the swearing-in of Charles Kushner as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.

"A special day with the people we love!" — Ivanka captioned the Instagram post. In another publication, she added:

Today, surrounded by family, Charles Kushner was sworn in as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco. Congratulations, Ambassador Charles Kushner!

Ivanka herself first wore the same dress back in 2018 — then she paired it with black heels and a matching bag. In an interview for the Romy & the Bunnies website, she described her style as follows:

My style is classic with a modern twist. .. I like to wear sophisticated and chic pieces, but I need to find looks that will seamlessly blend throughout the day with my roles as executive, mother, and wife

- she explained. 

Ivanka also admitted that her daughter inspires her accessories.

While motherhood hasn't changed my style, lately I often wear Arabella's accessories – if you see me with a bright pink bow in my hair, that's my little fashionista's work!

In her stories, Ivanka also shared footage with her three children. She herself was in a red skirt and a belted top, Joseph was in a grey suit, and her youngest son — Theodore, posed in a blue outfit. 

Trump has his 11th grandchild

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
