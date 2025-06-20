Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress

13-year-old Arabella Kushner chose an exquisite white midi dress from her mother Ivanka Trump's wardrobe for a special visit to the White House. The stylish outfit, worth over two thousand dollars, was chosen by the girl for the solemn swearing-in ceremony of her grandfather, Charles Kushner, as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Pagesix.

Details

In a family photo Ivanka shared on Wednesday, June 18, Arabella was dressed in a white midi dress from Emilia Wickstead — the same one her mother once wore.

The cost of the outfit, decorated with black buttons on the front and short sleeves, is $2110.

Along with Arabella in the photo are Ivanka, Jared Kushner, younger brothers Joseph and Theodore, and grandparents Charles and Seryl Kushner.

The family posed in the Oval Office and on the White House lawn with Donald Trump to mark an important event — the swearing-in of Charles Kushner as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.

"A special day with the people we love!" — Ivanka captioned the Instagram post. In another publication, she added:

Today, surrounded by family, Charles Kushner was sworn in as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco. Congratulations, Ambassador Charles Kushner!

Ivanka herself first wore the same dress back in 2018 — then she paired it with black heels and a matching bag. In an interview for the Romy & the Bunnies website, she described her style as follows:

My style is classic with a modern twist. .. I like to wear sophisticated and chic pieces, but I need to find looks that will seamlessly blend throughout the day with my roles as executive, mother, and wife - she explained.

Ivanka also admitted that her daughter inspires her accessories.

While motherhood hasn't changed my style, lately I often wear Arabella's accessories – if you see me with a bright pink bow in my hair, that's my little fashionista's work!

In her stories, Ivanka also shared footage with her three children. She herself was in a red skirt and a belted top, Joseph was in a grey suit, and her youngest son — Theodore, posed in a blue outfit.

Trump has his 11th grandchild