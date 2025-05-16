Trump has his 11th grandchild

$41.540.04
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 8520 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 06:19 PM • 18652 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 56195 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 51888 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 91547 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 107692 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 160270 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147662 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 304837 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104556 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 27068 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

May 15, 03:22 PM • 44129 views

In Sumy region, a fire was extinguished for 12 hours after a Russian strike, debris removal is ongoing

May 15, 04:11 PM • 7082 views

The Air Force has warned of a Russian missile heading towards the Sumy region.

May 15, 05:11 PM • 4696 views

Joe Don Baker, star of James Bond film, dies

May 15, 05:29 PM • 3734 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 56195 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 117326 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 184224 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 250969 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 304837 views
Trump has his 11th grandchild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos had their first child, a son named Alexander. This is Donald Trump's eleventh grandchild.

Trump has his 11th grandchild

The daughter of the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump from his second marriage – Tiffany gave birth to her first child. The son was named Alexander Trump Boulos, as she wrote in her social networks, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, May 15, 31-year-old Tiffany Trump announced the birth of her child on social networks, posting a photo of the baby's leg.

Welcome to the world, our sweet boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you more than anything! Thank you for coming into our lives

- Tiffany signed the photo.

This is the first child for Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos. The couple got married in November 2022 at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Back in October 2024, Donald Trump accidentally revealed his daughter's pregnancy during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

In total, Trump has 11 grandchildren: five from his son Donald Trump Jr., three from his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, two from his son Eric Trump, and now another one from Tiffany.

Trump gifted a Cybertruck to his 17-year-old granddaughter Kai12.03.25, 17:00 • 19680 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Florida
