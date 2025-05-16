Trump has his 11th grandchild

The daughter of the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump from his second marriage – Tiffany gave birth to her first child. The son was named Alexander Trump Boulos, as she wrote in her social networks, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, May 15, 31-year-old Tiffany Trump announced the birth of her child on social networks, posting a photo of the baby's leg.

Welcome to the world, our sweet boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you more than anything! Thank you for coming into our lives - Tiffany signed the photo.

This is the first child for Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos. The couple got married in November 2022 at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Back in October 2024, Donald Trump accidentally revealed his daughter's pregnancy during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

In total, Trump has 11 grandchildren: five from his son Donald Trump Jr., three from his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, two from his son Eric Trump, and now another one from Tiffany.

Trump gifted a Cybertruck to his 17-year-old granddaughter Kai